Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bangladesh: Fashion Giants Under Fire For Failing To Safeguard Labour Rights

Several fashion giants face criticism over their inadequate measures to safeguard the basic rights of garment workers in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Fashion Giants Under Fire For Failing To Safeguard Labour Rights

While the fashion industry continues to boom across the globe, several fashion giants like H&M and Zara are facing mounting criticism over their inadequate measures to safeguard the basic rights of garment workers in Bangladesh, as highlighted by the Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC). A year after a violent crackdown on workers protesting for fair wages, thousands remain vulnerable due to ongoing legal threats, prompting labor rights advocates to demand accountability and action from these prominent brands.

Ongoing Legal Threats to Workers

According to a recent statement from the CCC, approximately 40,000 workers continue to be at risk of arrest due to repressive legal charges that stem from their protests for better wages. The statement emphasizes that these charges have been enforced through blank arrest warrants, making the situation precarious for many individuals involved in the labor movement.

In the wake of last year’s protests, an international campaign has emerged, spearheaded by campaigners, labor rights advocates, and trade union representatives. They are collectively calling for the dismissal of the 36 legal cases filed against worker groups and protesters. The urgency of their campaign reflects the broader concern for the treatment of workers in the garment industry, particularly in Bangladesh, where labor rights violations have been reported extensively.

Calls for Brand Responsibility

Anne Bienias, a lead campaigner for the CCC, has emphasized the responsibility that brands like H&M and Zara have towards the workers whose rights are being infringed. She stated, “Brands such as H&M and Zara have a responsibility to ensure that complaints against unnamed protesters cannot be used to intimidate workers and their representatives.” This statement underscores the brands’ obligation to create a safe environment for workers advocating for their rights.

Bienias further highlighted the stark contrast between the profits of these brands and the dire conditions faced by workers. “The refusal of brands to support union-backed wage demands despite extreme poverty and their lack of willingness to get these cases dropped illustrates who profits from the status quo and who doesn’t. Brands clearly do,” she remarked. This perspective sheds light on the ongoing tension between corporate interests and the well-being of garment workers.

The Link Between Brands and Legal Cases

The CCC has identified 45 fashion brands connected to suppliers responsible for filing charges against garment workers in Bangladesh. Over the past year, the organization has actively pressured these brands to ensure that the baseless allegations against workers are dismissed. While some companies have taken initial steps to address the issue, a year later, not a single case has been resolved, indicating a lack of sustained commitment from the brands involved.

To amplify their efforts, the CCC is set to launch a new action tracker that will highlight which brands are associated with outstanding arrest warrants. This includes major names such as H&M, Zara, Next, Matalan, Levi’s, and Bestseller. The tracker aims to expose the industry’s complicity in the ongoing violations of workers’ rights and to ensure that brands are held accountable for their suppliers’ actions.

The Anniversary of Protest and Violence

The launch of this coordinated effort coincides with the anniversary of last year’s widespread wage protests in Bangladesh, during which workers expressed their frustration over inadequate wage negotiations. The protests were met with a brutal crackdown from police and military forces, resulting in the tragic loss of four workers’ lives, hundreds of injuries, and 131 arrests.

Kalpona Akter, president of the Bangladesh Garment and Industrial Workers Federation, stressed the need for systemic change in the industry. “In an industry where union repression is rife, getting the cases dropped is just the first but very necessary step toward creating an industry where workers can live a decent life off their wages, and where barriers to freedom of association are removed. We won’t live in fear. We are calling for living wages that support our families,” she stated.

Read More: Trump Accuses UK’s Labour Party Of Foreign Interference, Files Complaint

Filed under

Bangladesh Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) Fashion Giants H&M Labour Rights Zara
Advertisement

Also Read

SAFF Women’s Championship: India Fall 1-3 To Bangladesh, Settle For Group A Runners-Up

SAFF Women’s Championship: India Fall 1-3 To Bangladesh, Settle For Group A Runners-Up

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

India Seek Redemption In Pune After First Test Defeat Against New Zealand

India Seek Redemption In Pune After First Test Defeat Against New Zealand

Mexican Soldiers Clash With Cartel: 19 Suspects Killed In Culiacan Shootout

Mexican Soldiers Clash With Cartel: 19 Suspects Killed In Culiacan Shootout

Nunez’s Solitary Goal Seals The Deal For Liverpool

Nunez’s Solitary Goal Seals The Deal For Liverpool

Entertainment

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox