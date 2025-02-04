Bangladesh HC Issues Ruling Seeking Govt Explanation On Chinmoy Das Bail Denial

The Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to justify why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail, his lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, confirmed.

The Bangladesh High Court on Tuesday has asked the government to justify why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail, his lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, confirmed.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, is facing sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His bail application was previously rejected by a lower court in Chittagong on January 2, leading him to appeal to the High Court.

“The court has directed the government to submit its response within two weeks,” Bhattachariya stated.

Das was taken into custody at Dhaka airport on November 25 last year. Following the Chittagong court’s rejection of his bail request, his legal team filed a fresh application with the High Court on January 12.

As per court procedure, the case will be heard based on the order of pending cases, with expectations that it may be scheduled for next week, as the High Court operates only on Sundays and Mondays.

During the January 2 hearing, Das’ defense argued that he holds deep respect for his country and has no intention of being disloyal. “We emphasized that he values his homeland as much as he would his own mother and is not a traitor,” said Bhattachariya.

However, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam denied the bail plea after listening to arguments from both sides.

The proceedings in Chittagong were held under tight security, with the prosecution represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

As a former ISKCON leader, Das’ case has drawn significant public attention, with many watching closely for the High Court’s decision. His legal team remains hopeful for a favorable ruling that could impact the direction of the case.

