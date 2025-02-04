Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bangladesh HC Issues Ruling Seeking Govt Explanation On Chinmoy Das Bail Denial

The Bangladesh High Court has asked the government to justify why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail, his lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Bangladesh HC Issues Ruling Seeking Govt Explanation On Chinmoy Das Bail Denial

Chinmoy Das


The Bangladesh High Court on Tuesday has asked the government to justify why Chinmoy Krishna Das should not be granted bail, his lawyer, Apurba Kumar Bhattachariya, confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, is facing sedition charges for allegedly disrespecting the national flag. His bail application was previously rejected by a lower court in Chittagong on January 2, leading him to appeal to the High Court.

“The court has directed the government to submit its response within two weeks,” Bhattachariya stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Das was taken into custody at Dhaka airport on November 25 last year. Following the Chittagong court’s rejection of his bail request, his legal team filed a fresh application with the High Court on January 12.

As per court procedure, the case will be heard based on the order of pending cases, with expectations that it may be scheduled for next week, as the High Court operates only on Sundays and Mondays.

During the January 2 hearing, Das’ defense argued that he holds deep respect for his country and has no intention of being disloyal. “We emphasized that he values his homeland as much as he would his own mother and is not a traitor,” said Bhattachariya.

However, Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam denied the bail plea after listening to arguments from both sides.

The proceedings in Chittagong were held under tight security, with the prosecution represented by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.

As a former ISKCON leader, Das’ case has drawn significant public attention, with many watching closely for the High Court’s decision. His legal team remains hopeful for a favorable ruling that could impact the direction of the case.

Read More: Where’s My Refund? Here Is How To Track Your Federal Tax Refund Status

Filed under

Chinmoy Das

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The RK Laxman Cartoon PM Modi Referred To While Taking A Jibe At Rajiv Gandhi? ‘A Plane On A Cart Turned Into Reality’

What Is The RK Laxman Cartoon PM Modi Referred To While Taking A Jibe At...

PM Modi Slams Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark On President Murmu, ‘Distorted Mentality’

PM Modi Slams Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Poor Thing’ Remark On President Murmu, ‘Distorted Mentality’

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s...

CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Calls Out ‘Conspiracy’ Against Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Calls Out ‘Conspiracy’ Against Sanatan Dharma

ITC Hotels Removed From Sensex And BSE Indices

ITC Hotels Removed From Sensex And BSE Indices

Entertainment

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

What Is Zendaya’s Real Name And What Does It Mean? Here’s Why The Actress Dropped Her Last Name

What Is Zendaya’s Real Name And What Does It Mean? Here’s Why The Actress Dropped

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check Release Date And Time

Waiting For Telugu Web Series Kobali? Here’s How To Watch Ravi Prakash’s Digital Debut, Check

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Why Is Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox