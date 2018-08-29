A journalist of a TV channel in Bangladesh was hacked to death with a sharp weapon by some unidentified assailants inside her home on Wednesday. The journalist's murder is the latest in the killings of secular activists and bloggers in the country.

A journalist of a TV channel in Bangladesh was hacked to death with a sharp weapon by some unidentified assailants inside her home on Wednesday. The journalist identified as Subarna Nodi was a correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also worked for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper, as per bdnews24.com.

Now, Subana is survived by a 9-year-old daughter. She’s reported to have an estranged relationship with husband and was living alone with the daughter.

The journalist’s murder is the latest in the killings of secular activists and bloggers in the country. As per media reports in Bangladesh, the case is being seen as part of targeted Muslim killings in the country.

Earlier in June this year, a publisher named Faisal Arefin Dipan was also hacked to death, and before that a blogger, Avijit Roy was murdered. The killings are not this year’s trend in Bangladesh, a senior editor of LGBT magazine in the previous year was also hacked to death.

In 2015 blogger Niloy Neel, another blogger was hacked to death inside his home in Dhaka. Further Washiqur Rahman was killed in Dhaka.

