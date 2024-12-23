Bangladesh Launches Probe Into Alleged $5 Billion Embezzlement Linked To Former PM Sheikh Hasina And Family

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission has initiated an inquiry into allegations of embezzlement amounting to $5 billion, linked to the country’s first nuclear power plant project. The investigation targets former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her family, according to a statement from the commission.

In addition to Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after being ousted in August, the inquiry includes her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and her niece, Tulip Siddiq, a British lawmaker and government minister. The allegations stem from a writ petition filed in the High Court by Bobby Hajjaj, chairman of the Nationalist Democratic Movement party, who stated, “We seek justice through our court.”

Allegations Linked to Rooppur Nuclear Plant

The accusations center around the $12.65 billion Rooppur nuclear power plant, largely financed by a 90% loan from Moscow. The commission’s investigation focuses on claims of embezzlement involving offshore bank accounts in Malaysia and “questionable procurement practices related to the overpriced construction” of the plant.

“The claims of kickbacks, mismanagement, money laundering, and potential abuse of power raise significant concerns about the integrity of the project and the use of public funds,” the commission said in a statement.

Denials and Exile

Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh on August 5 via helicopter and is now in exile in India. Media sources report widespread public anger over her departure, with many demanding she stand trial for alleged “mass murder.”

Siddiq has denied any involvement in the accusations, with a statement from the British Prime Minister’s office affirming her position. Joy, reportedly based in the United States, has not responded to the allegations.

The investigation also includes allegations of theft from a government building scheme for the homeless. The Anti-Corruption Commission is examining the alleged mismanagement of public funds and related misconduct.

Further developments in the case remain awaited, with no direct comments from Hasina or other family members.