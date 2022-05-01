Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is embroiled in a dispute over-serving an iftar meal with a thali that includes beef for Hindu attendees

In Sylhet, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is embroiled in a dispute over-serving an iftar meal with a thali that includes beef for Hindu attendees. There was no beef replacement in the iftar experience supplied at the location, which sparked outrage on social media.

The bizarre incident took place in Khaleda Zia’s iftar party.

According to reports, at least 20 party leaders and Hindu activists attended the BNP’s Sylhet unit’s Iftar feast on Thursday. The celebration is normally attended by Muslims and members of other communities, but when all of the plates had beef with other dishes, it generated outrage.

“You had your iftar, and we [Hindu invitees] just stared at it,” stated Kanak Kanti Das, a local leader of the BNP’s students’ wing.

However, later BNP Sylhet district leaders admitted to guilt without apologizing. This has prompted others to question the BNP’s and Jamaat’s history of systematic attacks on minorities.

During war crimes trials, the BNP was accused of assisting the Jamaat in conducting out atrocities on Hindus while in opposition. During the latest incidents during the Durga Puja riots in 2021, BNP and Jamaat elements were found to be involved.

This is not just one attack on the Hindu minorities of Bangladesh. Earlier, on Iftar Celebration Jitendra Kanti Guha, Vice-President of Bangladesh’s Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad in Chittagong South was beaten and hanged to a tree.