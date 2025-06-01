Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest Crackdown

Formal charges were filed against former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity during the student-led uprising in 2024.

Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest Crackdown

Formal charges were filed against former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity during the student-led uprising in 2024.


Formal charges were filed on Sunday against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity committed during the student-led uprising in the country in July-August 2024, news agency ANI reported.

Incidentally, the trial is being conducted in Hasina’s absence, and the Bangladesh state-owned broadcaster Bangladeshi TV (BTV) will air the proceedings live.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam filed formal charges at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka, which was formed by Hasina to try crimes committed during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

The prosecution of the Bangladeshi International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has pressed formal charges against Hasina, who had fled the country last year, in a case filed over alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.

Arrest warrants have also been issued against other members of Hasina’s Awami League, the report said, adding that former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were named co-accused in the complaint submitted by Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam to the ICT.

Hasina has defied an arrest warrant and extradition orders from Dhaka to face trial in person, rejecting the charges as politically motivated.

A fact-finding committee of the United Nations Human Rights High Commission estimates that around 1,400 people were killed during anti-Sheikh Hasina protests in 2024, as reported by ANI.

The Awami League has denied the allegations against Hasina, claiming that several protesters, police, Awami League leaders and party activists were killed in the violent attacks.

Meanwhile, the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Election Commission to revoke Jamaat-e-Islami’s registration as a political party.

During Hasina’s tenure, the government had banned Jamaat-e-Islami. The Election Commission also cancelled the party’s registration, but the interim government subsequently lifted the ban on the Jamaat.

Jamaat-e-Islami opposed the independence of Bangladesh in the 1971 war of liberation. Sheikh Hasina’s government tried Jamaat for war crimes. The interim government banned Awami League activities and began the trial of Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a student-led uprising in August last year, following which an interim government was formed under the leadership of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Dia Mirza Reveals Stepdaughter Saved Her Number As ‘Not Yet Evil Stepmother’
