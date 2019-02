Bangladesh plane hijack: A flight to Dubai from Dhaka via Chittagong made an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport after the reports of hijack.

Bangladesh plane hijack: A Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong today after the reports of a hijacking attempt. The reports suggest that one crew member being shot and passengers evacuated from the site. Following the shocking incident, the police and airport authorities are on alert.

Details awaited…

AFP: Attempt to hijack Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/T08qeJwPF0 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

