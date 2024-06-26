Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Evaluate Both India and China Proposals for Teesta River Project

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced on Tuesday that Bangladesh is carefully considering proposals from both India and China to undertake a significant project on the cross-border Teesta River. The project, which involves constructing a reservoir, aims to address water management and benefit the local population. The decision on which proposal to accept will hinge on what best serves the interests of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Hasina’s recent visit to India, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was deemed “very fruitful.” She expressed optimism that the outcomes of her discussions with India’s top leadership would significantly enhance bilateral relations and open new avenues of cooperation.

“We undertook the Teesta projects. China has proposed, and so has India. We will evaluate both proposals and accept the one that is most beneficial and acceptable in terms of the interests of our people,” the 76-year-old leader said while addressing a press conference here.

Asked which side she favoured more as far as India and China were concerned regarding the Teesta Project, PM Hasina said, “We maintain our friendships based on the developmental needs of our country,” stated the 76-year-old leader at a press conference in Dhaka. When asked about her preference between India and China, PM Hasina emphasized that Bangladesh’s friendships are based on developmental needs rather than geopolitical alignments.

“When we receive a proposal, we consider factors such as its suitability for us, our capacity to repay any loans, the returns we will enjoy after project completion, and how it will benefit the people of our country,” she said.

China has already completed a physical survey of the project, while India has expressed a desire to conduct a further study on its implementation. India’s concern over China’s involvement stems from the proximity of the project to the strategically sensitive Siliguri Corridor, known as the Chicken’s Neck. The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has indicated that it will consider geopolitical implications before proceeding with the project.

In 2020, China proposed extensive dredging of the Teesta River, along with building reservoirs and embankments, without requiring India’s participation. However, the billion-dollar project has been on hold due to various considerations. Analysts suggest that Chinese involvement could exacerbate the longstanding India-Bangladesh dispute over the river’s resources.

The Teesta water-sharing agreement has been a contentious issue since the Awami League came to power in 2009. PM Hasina highlighted that resolving the Teesta water-sharing issue with India would simplify matters for Bangladesh, eliminating the need for constant negotiations.

“So, it will be easy for Bangladesh if India does the Teesta project. In that case, we won’t need to talk about the Teesta water sharing always,” she added. “We have longstanding water-sharing issues with India over 54 common rivers, if there are problems, there are solutions as well,” she said.

She also mentioned that India has expressed its readiness to cooperate on the Teesta project, with plans to form a joint committee to decide on water sharing, river revival, and utilization for agriculture and navigation. The discussions also covered river dredging, embankment construction, and water conservation measures. “India has agreed to cooperate with us on the Teesta project. A joint committee will be formed to decide not only how the water will be shared but also how to revive the river, use it for cultivation in the northern region, and enhance its navigation.”

“India will send a technical team after the 1996 Ganges water treaty expires in 2026. The team (with their Bangladesh counterparts) will explore options and negotiate the terms,” PM Hasina added.

The Teesta Agreement was initially set to be signed during former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in 2011. However, it was stalled due to opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was supposed to accompany Singh but withdrew at the last moment.

Reports from Indian media suggest that the West Bengal government plans to dig new canals to divert Teesta waters for irrigation in the Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. PM Hasina refrained from commenting on Banerjee’s objections, considering it an internal matter of India.

PM Hasina emphasized her good relations with all political parties in India, including PM Modi and CM Banerjee. When asked about balancing ties between India and China, she stated that her government’s foreign policy principle is “Friendship to all, malice to none.”

She further reiterated that India is very important for Dhaka as the freedom fighters from both the nations had collectively shed blood to attain Bangladesh’s independence during the Liberation War of 1971. She added that they had also learnt several things from China about how their nation could progress towards development.

“We maintain the relations considering all these aspects,” she said, adding that she does not interfere in the bilateral relations between India and China, focusing instead on the welfare and development of Bangladesh. “I work for the welfare and development of the country and people maintaining friendly relations with all,” she also asserted that there was no problem with maintaining good relations wth both India and China.

During her visit to India, she was invited to attend Prime Minister Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and later for a state visit. She also mentioned an upcoming visit to China, following an invitation from Beijing.

On the topic of rail transit to India, PM Hasina said that Bangladesh and India have decided to resume rail connectivity to boost trade, commerce, and socio-economic development.

While responding to a question regarding the railway commute between the two countries, she stated that Bangladesh is an independent country, and that they achieved their liberation through the Liberation War. She further pointed out that India was the only country that left after helping the nation gain independence, drawing a stark comparison with the American and Russian troops in Japan and Germany, which were still staying in the respective countries after aiding them in achieving their independence.

“Even then, some talk about the rail issue that Bangladesh will be sold to India. How do they say this? Those who talk like this are themselves sold to India,” PM Hasina criticized those who claim that rail connectivity with India would compromise Bangladesh’s sovereignty, labeling such claims as unfounded and politically motivated.

“Look at Europe where there are no borders. Is one country selling itself to another country there? …will we keep our doors shut in Bangladesh?” she asked rhetorically.

