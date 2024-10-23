Bangladesh Protesters Laid Siege To Banga Bhawan, Demanding President’s Resignation

The protesters in Bangladesh, primarily students, marched toward the palace late at night but were met with barricades set up by the army.

In the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, fresh protests erupted on Tuesday as demonstrators laid siege to Banga Bhaban, the official residence of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, demanding his resignation. The protesters, primarily students, marched toward the palace late at night but were met with barricades set up by the army. Despite the roadblocks, they continued to gather outside the palace, chanting slogans calling for the president to step down.

The demonstration, organized by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, is part of a larger wave of protests that has swept the country in recent months. Earlier in the day, during a rally at Dhaka’s central Shaheed Minar, the group issued a list of five demands, with the resignation of President Shahabuddin being their primary focus.

One protester was quoted as saying, “The President is a puppet of Hasina’s authoritarian regime. His immediate resignation is essential.” Mohammed Shahabuddin, commonly known as “Chuppu,” is the 16th President of Bangladesh and a former jurist, civil servant, and politician. He was elected unopposed in 2023 with the backing of the Awami League, the political party formerly led by ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Protesters’ Five Key Demands

In addition to President Shahabuddin’s resignation, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement outlined other significant demands, which include:

1. Abolishment of the 1972 Constitution: The group has called for a new constitution to be written that reflects the current political and social context of 2024.

2. Ban on the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL): Protesters are demanding the dissolution of the Awami League’s student wing, which they accuse of perpetuating political violence and authoritarian control.

3. Invalidation of Recent Elections: The movement insists that the parliamentary elections held in 2018 and 2024 under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership be declared illegal. They are also calling for the disqualification of the MPs elected during those elections.

4. Proclamation of a New Republic: Protesters want a fresh proclamation of the Republic to align with the spirit of the July-August uprising that led to Sheikh Hasina’s ouster earlier this year.

These protests are the latest chapter in a series of demonstrations that began in July, initially focusing on opposition to the government’s quota system for public sector jobs. Over time, they have evolved into widespread anti-government protests, eventually resulting in the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in early August. She fled to India amidst the unrest, paving the way for an interim government led by Nobel Laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus.

On August 8, Yunus was sworn in as the interim head of government. His appointment was seen as a stabilizing force in the wake of Hasina’s departure, but tensions remain high, with protesters now focusing on ousting the remaining vestiges of Hasina’s regime, particularly President Shahabuddin.

As the situation in Bangladesh continues to unfold, the country faces ongoing political instability and uncertainty about its future governance structure.

