Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks

The US Embassy in Dhaka has released a public advisory for American citizens in light of major protests scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital today.

According to the statement, demonstrations are expected to occur throughout April 7, 2025, as university students gear up to protest the conflict in Gaza. The embassy anticipates central mass gatherings in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Public Services Restricted, Embassy Urges Caution

“Demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day on April 7, 2025. University students intend to protest and converge into central mass demonstrations in Dhaka and across the country in response to the conflict in Gaza. Due to potential increased traffic and intended protest movement to the embassy, the U.S. Embassy will limit afternoon public services on April 7, 2025,” the statement read.

Citizens have been urged to remain cautious, avoid large gatherings, and prepare for potential disruptions.

“U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates,” it added.

The advisory outlined specific steps for Americans to stay safe. These include steering clear of protest zones, staying updated via local news, keeping a safe distance from crowds, and ensuring mobile phones are fully charged for emergency contact.

Protests Spark Anti-Israel and Anti-US Sentiment

A group identifying as student representatives has organized a rally opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza. These protests have included calls for a general strike across universities in Bangladesh.

Crowds gathered near the US Embassy, prompting tighter security measures in the area. Protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting pro-Palestine slogans. Anti-American sentiment also surfaced, with chants targeting US President Donald Trump.

Authorities have installed barricades around key points to manage the gatherings and prevent incidents.

Bangladesh’s Interim Government appears to support the demonstrators’ cause. In a strong statement, Chief Advisor Yunus criticized Israel’s military actions.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli Occupying Forces’ continued mass killing and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s ongoing military attacks since last month’s unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, leading to a human catastrophe. Evidently, Israel has shown no regard for repeated international appeals and has instead engaged in an increasingly intense killing spree,” Yunus declared.

Separately, the Bangladeshi government is preparing to send formal letters to the US over recently imposed tariffs on imports.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed that Chief Advisor Yunus will address a letter directly to President Trump. Additionally, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will write to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) challenging the tariff policies.

