Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks

Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks

The US Embassy in Dhaka has released a public advisory for American citizens in light of major protests scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital today.

Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks

Bangladesh Protests Prompt US Government To Warn Citizens Of Safety Risks


The US Embassy in Dhaka has released a public advisory for American citizens in light of major protests scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital today.

According to the statement, demonstrations are expected to occur throughout April 7, 2025, as university students gear up to protest the conflict in Gaza. The embassy anticipates central mass gatherings in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Public Services Restricted, Embassy Urges Caution

“Demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day on April 7, 2025. University students intend to protest and converge into central mass demonstrations in Dhaka and across the country in response to the conflict in Gaza. Due to potential increased traffic and intended protest movement to the embassy, the U.S. Embassy will limit afternoon public services on April 7, 2025,” the statement read.

Citizens have been urged to remain cautious, avoid large gatherings, and prepare for potential disruptions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates,” it added.

The advisory outlined specific steps for Americans to stay safe. These include steering clear of protest zones, staying updated via local news, keeping a safe distance from crowds, and ensuring mobile phones are fully charged for emergency contact.

Protests Spark Anti-Israel and Anti-US Sentiment

A group identifying as student representatives has organized a rally opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza. These protests have included calls for a general strike across universities in Bangladesh.

Crowds gathered near the US Embassy, prompting tighter security measures in the area. Protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags and chanting pro-Palestine slogans. Anti-American sentiment also surfaced, with chants targeting US President Donald Trump.

Authorities have installed barricades around key points to manage the gatherings and prevent incidents.

Bangladesh’s Interim Government appears to support the demonstrators’ cause. In a strong statement, Chief Advisor Yunus criticized Israel’s military actions.

“The Government of Bangladesh expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli Occupying Forces’ continued mass killing and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s ongoing military attacks since last month’s unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, leading to a human catastrophe. Evidently, Israel has shown no regard for repeated international appeals and has instead engaged in an increasingly intense killing spree,” Yunus declared.

Separately, the Bangladeshi government is preparing to send formal letters to the US over recently imposed tariffs on imports.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed that Chief Advisor Yunus will address a letter directly to President Trump. Additionally, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will write to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) challenging the tariff policies.

ALSO READ: US Supreme Court Rejects Tahawwur Rana’s Plea Against Extradition To India For 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

 

Filed under

Bangladesh Bangladesh Protest US embassy US Government

newsx

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals
newsx

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs
newsx

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government
Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’
newsx

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims
newsx

Myanmar Deputy PM, FM Meet Indian Ambassador To Discuss Operation Brahma
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

Maine AG Takes Trump Administration To Court Over USDA Funding Freeze Impacting School Meals

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

JPMorgan Chief Jamie Dimon Raises Red Flag Over Trump’s Tariffs

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

Funding Cuts Prompt US Bishops To Halt Partnerships With Federal Government

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’

Rahul Gandhi Takes Aim At Modi After Market Crash: ‘Trump Has Blown the Lid Off’

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims

Fake News Sparks Market Volatility: White House Rejects Tariff Pause Claims

Entertainment

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs Government Support’

Vivek Agnihotri’s Open Letter To Piyush Goyal: ‘Indian Cinema That Is Filing To Innovate, Needs

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me,

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank