Saturday, May 3, 2025
Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Thousands of supporters of an Islamist group gathered in Dhaka to protest proposed legal reforms aimed at ensuring equal rights for women.

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Thousands of supporters of an Islamist group gathered in Dhaka to protest proposed legal reforms aimed at ensuring equal rights for women.


Thousands of supporters of the Islamist Hefazat-e-Islam group gathered in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Saturday to protest proposed legal reforms aimed at ensuring equal rights for women, particularly regarding property rights, The Associated Press reported.

According to AP, the rally, which saw more than 20,000 participants, took place near Dhaka University, where demonstrators carried banners and placards with messages such as “Say no to Western laws on our women, rise up Bangladesh.” The group voiced strong opposition to the reforms, arguing that they were incompatible with Sharia law, the Islamic legal framework.

The proposed legal changes, which focus on equal property rights for women, have sparked outrage among conservative groups, who have argued that the reforms undermine traditional religious laws, particularly those related to inheritance. Mamunul Haque, a leader of Hefazat-e-Islam, condemned the reforms, reportedly calling them an affront to the religious sentiments of the majority of Bangladesh’s population.

Haque demanded that the interim government’s reforms commission be dissolved and its members be held accountable for suggesting changes that he described as harmful to the country’s cultural and religious values. “They are labelling religious laws of inheritance as the main cause of inequality between men and women,” Haque said during the rally, according to AP.

In addition to opposing the reforms, Hefazat-e-Islam leaders called for the banning of the Awami League party, which was led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in August. Hasina, who had ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, is currently in exile in India. Her opponents have accused her government of violence during the student-led uprisings that led to her ouster.

