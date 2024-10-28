Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s Former Palace To Be Converted Into A Revolution Museum

Bangladesh's former PM Sheikh Hasina's palace will be turned into a museum to honor the revolution that led to her ousting.

Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina’s Former Palace To Be Converted Into A Revolution Museum

In a significant announcement, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads Bangladesh’s caretaker government, revealed plans to convert the former palace of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina into a museum dedicated to the revolution that led to her ousting. This decision comes in the wake of a student-led uprising that forced Hasina to flee the country by helicopter on August 5, marking a tumultuous chapter in Bangladesh’s political history.

During her extensive 15-year tenure, Hasina’s administration faced allegations of widespread human rights violations, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of political adversaries. The situation escalated to a point where a Bangladeshi court recently issued an arrest warrant for her. The unrest that accompanied her departure was marked by brutality, with reports indicating that over 700 individuals lost their lives during a severe police crackdown on dissent.

As she fled, thousands of protesters stormed her former residence, which was subsequently labeled a “symbol of repression” by the government. The chaos that ensued left the palace’s walls marred by graffiti denouncing her regime, reflecting the intense public sentiment against her rule.

The proposed museum will not only serve as a reminder of the revolution but will also include a replica of the notorious “House of Mirrors,” known as the Aynaghar detention center. This facility, infamous for its secrecy, was designed so that detainees would only see their own reflections, highlighting the oppressive nature of Hasina’s regime. Yunus emphasized that the Aynaghar should serve as a poignant reminder of the suffering endured by secret prisoners during that era.

The upheaval resulting from Hasina’s fall also led to widespread chaos, including the looting of a museum at the residence of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s first president. This event underscored the volatility of the situation and the deep-seated frustrations within the populace.

Construction of the museum is set to commence by December, according to Apurba Jahangir, a spokesperson in Yunus’s office. Although preparations are still underway, the announcement has generated considerable interest in how this museum will preserve the memory of a pivotal moment in Bangladesh’s history.

As the country moves forward, Sheikh Hasina remains a controversial figure, having not been seen in public since her flight. Reports indicate she was last located at a military airbase near New Delhi, India.

The transformation of Sheikh Hasina’s former palace into a revolution museum symbolizes a crucial step in acknowledging and documenting Bangladesh’s recent tumultuous past. It aims to serve as a reminder of the struggles faced by those who fought against oppression and the need for accountability in governance.

Bangladesh history Muhammad Yunus revolution museum Sheikh Hasina
