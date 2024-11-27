Bangladesh Steps Up Security, Arrests Six For Lawyer’s Killing Amid Protests

Clashes between supporters and police resulted in the death of a lawyer, prompting increased security and arrests. Six individuals were apprehended in connection with the murder, while others face charges related to vandalism and assault. India expressed concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh increased security measures in the port city of Chittagong following the murder of a lawyer during violent protests. The clashes were sparked by the arrest of a Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces sedition charges. As the unrest spread, police arrested six individuals in connection with the lawyer’s death and detained 21 others involved in vandalism and attacks on officers.

Chinmoy Krishna Das’ Arrest Triggers Widespread Protests

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was detained on Monday at Dhaka airport on charges that include sedition. His arrest has provoked protests in Dhaka and Chittagong, where clashes between his supporters and security forces have resulted in violence.

The protests reached a tragic peak when a Muslim lawyer was killed during a demonstration outside a court in Chittagong. According to Bangladesh police, the violence escalated quickly, leading to the lawyer’s death amid chaotic confrontations.

Police Arrest Six Suspects Linked to Lawyer’s Murder

Through video surveillance footage, Bangladesh police identified six suspects involved in the lawyer’s murder. In addition to those arrested for the murder, authorities detained 21 individuals on charges related to vandalism and assaulting police officers during the unrest on Tuesday. Among those arrested were six members of the Awami League, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Police discovered the suspects in possession of homemade explosives, intensifying the seriousness of the situation.

Investigation and Increased Security Amid Political Unrest

In response to the unrest, the interim government of Bangladesh, which was formed after Hasina fled to India in August following violent protests, has ordered a full investigation into the lawyer’s killing. Authorities have also called for heightened security measures in Chittagong to prevent further violence.

Das, who had been facing sedition charges for allegedly insulting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally in October, was denied bail by a Chittagong court on Tuesday. The court’s decision, coupled with ongoing protests, has heightened tensions in the region.

International Reaction and Calls for Justice

India, the Hindu-majority neighboring country, has condemned the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, expressing concern over the growing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. New Delhi has urged the Bangladeshi government to hold those responsible for the attacks on minorities accountable.

In response, Bangladesh’s foreign ministry reaffirmed its commitment to an independent judiciary, asserting that the matter was being handled by the courts, without government interference.

