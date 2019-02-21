Bangladesh warehouse fire: The fire broke out around 10:00 pm at the warehouse and spread to the nearby buildings rapidly due to the presence of the chemical material in the godown, a fire service official said.

Fire service officials worked throughout the night to control the devastating fire at Chawkbazar in old Dhaka, Bangladesh on Thursday.

As many as 56 people were charred to death and scores others injured in a fire that ripped through a chemical warehouse at Chawkbazar in old Dhaka in Bangladesh on Wednesday night, reports said. Fire service officials worked throughout the night to control the devastating fire.

The fire, which broke out around 10:00 pm, engulfed the entire warehouse and spread to the nearby buildings rapidly due to the presence of the chemical material in the godown, a fire service official said. The death toll in the tragedy could go up since several workers were trapped inside the apartment buildings and more than 100 people were grievously injured.

The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. Electric short-circuit could have caused the fire, reports said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences o the grieving families and wished the injured a speedy recovery

Saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives because of the devastating fire in Bangladesh. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. We wish the injured a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 21, 2019

