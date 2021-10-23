Four people were killed immediately in the attack while others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shihab Kaiser, chief of the Ukhiya-based unit of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

At least six people were killed in an attack on a madrasa at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh on Friday. This comes days after the murder of Rohingya leader Muhib Ullah. Local Rohingyas have alleged that a terrorist group wanted to set up a training centre at the madrasa inside Camp No 18, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Four people were killed immediately in the attack while others succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shihab Kaiser, chief of the Ukhiya-based unit of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn).”Four people died on the spot in the attack. Soon after, the police from the nearby Moynarghona police camp arrived at the scene and took several people to the hospital, where another three succumbed to their injuries,” Shihab Kaider told Dhaka Tribune.

Since the assassination of Rohingya leader Muhib Ullah, unrest is rife throughout the camps.

Hindu community leaders, students, teachers, and activists are set to demonstrate and observe a token hunger strike in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Saturday to press home their demand for ensuring the safety and security of religious minorities in the country, local media reported.

Demanding a quick trial of perpetrators who attacked Hindu temples, Durga Puja venues, and homes in several districts recently, various groups including Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad (BPUP) have announced their participation in the protests, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The BPUP alleged that the administration had failed to act on attacks on Hindus in the country, that were sparked by false allegations of the Holy Quran being desecrated in Comilla.

Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee, BPUP General Secretary, said that at the night of the incident, only one guard was present at the temporary Puja venue in Comilla. The power supply to the mandapa area was cut off for a period between 3 am and 4 am that night, according to Dhaka Tribune.

“The question of what caused the power outage remains unresolved. Is the incident being investigated?” the BPUP General Secretary asked.

As per the newspaper, so far, a total of 102 cases have been filed accusing 20,619 people in connection with the recent violence against the Hindu community. Of the accused, police have arrested 583 people and drives are underway to arrest the rest, according to the police’s official data.

On late Thursday, police in Chittagong arrested 10 people, including nine members of former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur-led Bangladesh Students’ Rights Council, over their alleged involvement in the recent attack on the Durga Puja pavilion at the JM Sen Hall in the city.