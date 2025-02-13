Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch

A group of Bangladeshi-Americans staged a protest in Washington, DC, condemning Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for the ongoing attacks on minority Hindu communities in the country.

Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch


A group of Bangladeshi-Americans staged a protest in Washington, DC, condemning Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for the ongoing attacks on minority Hindu communities in the country. The demonstration took place ahead of the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, the protesters called for justice and urged the international community to take note of the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh. “We are here to support Bangladesh and demand justice. What is happening in our country is alarming—people are being killed, and there is no security for the minority communities,” said one protester.


The demonstrators accused the current Bangladeshi administration of failing to protect minorities and demanded immediate action to end the violence and ensure the safety of all citizens.

Protests like these have become increasingly common among the Bangladeshi diaspora, who are raising their voices against what they see as growing insecurity and persecution of minorities in their homeland.

As the Modi-Trump meeting focuses on strengthening India-US ties, the protest served as a reminder of the broader regional challenges in South Asia.

