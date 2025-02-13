Bangladeshi Americans Protest In Washington DC Against Yunus Reign, Watch

A group of Bangladeshi-Americans staged a protest in Washington, DC, condemning Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for the ongoing attacks on minority Hindu communities in the country.

A group of Bangladeshi-Americans staged a protest in Washington, DC, condemning Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus for the ongoing attacks on minority Hindu communities in the country. The demonstration took place ahead of the scheduled meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, the protesters called for justice and urged the international community to take note of the deteriorating security situation in Bangladesh. “We are here to support Bangladesh and demand justice. What is happening in our country is alarming—people are being killed, and there is no security for the minority communities,” said one protester.

VIDEO | A group of Bangladeshis holds a protest in Washington, DC, against the country's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, over attacks on minority Hindus. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/ewk6tsW5iH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025



The demonstrators accused the current Bangladeshi administration of failing to protect minorities and demanded immediate action to end the violence and ensure the safety of all citizens.

Bangladeshi-Americans launch anti-Yunus govt protests in Washington ahead of Trump-Modi meeting pic.twitter.com/t0w6VGar6A — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) February 13, 2025

Protests like these have become increasingly common among the Bangladeshi diaspora, who are raising their voices against what they see as growing insecurity and persecution of minorities in their homeland.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: “We have come to support Bangladesh. We want justice. What is happening in Bangladesh…people are being killed and there is no security there. It’s very bad in Bangladesh right now..,” another protester says. pic.twitter.com/Clkfkqe3Az — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

As the Modi-Trump meeting focuses on strengthening India-US ties, the protest served as a reminder of the broader regional challenges in South Asia.

