Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Bangladeshi Hindus Teargased During Protests, Horrific Visuals Suface

Teargas was used by police in Bangladesh to disperse protests by Bangladeshi Hindus following the arrest of a prominent religious leader. The violent clashes have raised concerns over the safety of minorities in the country.

Bangladeshi Hindus Teargased During Protests, Horrific Visuals Suface

Police in Bangladesh deployed teargas to disperse protests by Bangladeshi Hindus following the arrest of a religious leader, despite calls from India for the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in the country.

Why have protests erupted in Bangladesh?

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a prominent Hindu leader affiliated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was detained at Dhaka airport on Monday on multiple charges, including sedition. His arrest led to protests in Dhaka and Chittagong city, where his supporters gathered in large numbers.

Das is facing sedition charges related to a rally he led in Chittagong in October, during which he was accused of showing disrespect to Bangladesh’s national flag. A court in Chittagong denied him bail on Tuesday.

Teargas used against Bangladeshi Hindus

As Das was being transferred back to prison from the court, over 2,000 supporters surrounded the vehicle and blocked its path for more than two hours. Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz described the scene, stating that protesters by Bangladeshi Hindus became violent, throwing bricks at the police. In response, officers used teargas to disperse the crowd. Aziz confirmed that while no serious injuries were reported, one police constable was injured during the clash.

India condemns vandalism, arson against Bangladeshi Hindus

India condemned the arrest, issuing a strongly worded statement that highlighted concerns over the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The Indian foreign ministry expressed regret that those responsible for vandalism and arson against Bangladeshi Hindus, as well as desecrating religious deities, had not been apprehended. The statement also criticized the charging of a religious leader who was engaging in peaceful protests.

India, which has deep cultural and economic ties with Bangladesh, has expressed increasing concern over a series of attacks targeting Hindus, prompting further diplomatic attention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

