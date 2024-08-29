A Bangladeshi politician, Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, an Awami League leader from the Pirojpur district, was found dead near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills district. The body was discovered on Monday evening in a betel nut plantation, approximately 1.5 kilometers from the border at Dona Bhoi.

Details of the Incident:

Discovery of the Body: Giri Prasad, the Superintendent of Police in East Jaiñtia Hills, confirmed that Panna’s body was recovered on Monday evening. Authorities found Panna’s Bangladeshi passport on his person, which helped in identifying him.

Post-Mortem and Further Procedures: The body was sent to Khliehriat’s civil hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the post-mortem, the body was placed in the hospital morgue pending further procedures.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident: Panna, a member of the political party of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had reportedly been on the run after the Awami League government’s fall. It is suspected that he died of a cardiac arrest while attempting to cross into India.



The circumstances surrounding Panna’s death remain under investigation, with local authorities coordinating with Bangladeshi officials to determine the next steps and understand the full context of his presence near the border.