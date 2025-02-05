Bangladeshi Protesters Attempt To Demolish Former Home Of Sheikh Hasina’s Father

Protests in Bangladesh escalated on Wednesday as demonstrators brought excavator diggers to the former residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's first president and father of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina.

Protests in Bangladesh escalated on Wednesday as demonstrators brought excavator diggers to the former residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s first president and father of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina. The building, which had been converted into a museum, became the target of protesters seeking to flatten it.

Historical Symbol Becomes a Target

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is widely regarded as a hero of Bangladesh’s independence movement. However, his connection to Sheikh Hasina, whose 15-year rule ended in a student-led revolution, has made him a divisive figure.

Protesters armed with hammers attempted to dismantle the museum’s walls, while fires torched parts of the building. The residence had already sustained significant damage during last year’s revolution.

The demonstration coincided with the six-month anniversary of Sheikh Hasina’s departure to India after a popular uprising claimed hundreds of lives. Protesters were reportedly responding to rumors that the 77-year-old former leader, facing an arrest warrant, planned to appear in a Facebook broadcast from exile.

Call for Action from Protest Leaders

Hasnat Abdullah, leader of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, urged demonstrators to liberate what he called the “Holy Land of Fascism.” The call mobilized hundreds to gather at the museum.

Some protesters justified their actions, arguing that the museum represented a bygone era of authoritarian rule. Mahmudur Rahman, an 18-year-old student, said the demolition was necessary to erase the “symbol of fascism.” Another protester, Mohammad Arefin, emphasized that the museum had lost its legitimacy under the new student-led government.

Police Response and Security Measures

Talebur Rahman, a spokesperson for Dhaka Metropolitan Police, stated that no official orders had been issued to demolish the house. Despite the presence of security forces, students reported no resistance from police or the army.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman remains a key figure in Bangladesh’s history, leading the country to independence in 1971. He was assassinated in 1975. The current protests reflect ongoing tensions over his legacy and the controversial tenure of his daughter, Sheikh Hasina.

The incident underscores the volatile political landscape in Bangladesh as the country navigates its post-revolution future.

