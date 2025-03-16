Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus To Visit China For Key Talks With President Xi

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is set to embark on a crucial visit to China, aiming to deepen diplomatic and economic ties. His meetings with President Xi Jinping and participation in the Boao Forum signal Dhaka’s strategic push for stronger regional cooperation.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Yunus will depart for China on March 26 and is scheduled to hold discussions with President Xi on March 28. Speaking to reporters, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam emphasized the significance of the visit, stating that it is expected to enhance Bangladesh-China relations.

“The meeting will focus on bilateral issues,” Alam said, as quoted by the Dhaka Tribune. “Dhaka seeks to strengthen ties with Beijing as part of its goal to become a manufacturing hub.”

Alam further underscored China’s anticipation of the visit, remarking, “They [China] think that this would be the most important visit by the Bangladeshi leader.”

Muhammad Yunus To Address Boao Forum

As part of his visit, Yunus will also attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) conference on March 27, where he is slated to deliver a speech. His address will center on the evolving role of Asia in global affairs.

The Boao Forum, an initiative involving 25 Asian countries along with Australia, serves as a platform for discussing key Asian and international issues.

In the lead-up to his trip, Yunus met with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at the State Guest House Jamuna earlier on Sunday. The two officials discussed the details of Yunus’ upcoming tour to China, further signaling the importance of the visit in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

A Visit of Diplomatic Significance

The high-level discussions between Yunus and Xi are expected to shape the future of Bangladesh-China relations, particularly in economic collaboration and regional cooperation.

