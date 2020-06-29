Defence Secretary of Bangladesh, Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury breathed his last on Monday. He died of coronavirus.

Bangladesh Defence Secretary Abdullah Al Mohsin Chowdhury, who was suffering from COVID-19, has died on Monday. He breathed his last at around 9:30 am, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Md Bhasani Mirza, administrative officer at the Defence Ministry. He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Bhasani said the Defence Secretary was admitted to the hospital on May 29 and tested COVID-19 positive on June 6.

He was shifted to the intensive care unit on June 18 after his condition worsened. He died on Monday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, said Bhasani.

Bangladesh has reported over 1.37 lakh coronavirus cases so far. Death toll in the country stands at 1,738. The global COVID-19 case total has surged past 9.8 million after a single-day record of 189,077 cases were registered worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday (local time).



“Today, we report a record number of new cases in the last 24 hours globally (189,077 cases), with several countries reporting their highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period,” the WHO said in its daily statistical bulletin. The latest rise to the overall case count is a significant increase from the 179,316 new positive tests reported on Saturday by the WHO.

