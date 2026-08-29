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Home > World News > Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

Nepal police arrested 29 individuals and recovered over NPR 92 lakh after locals broke open a bank safe washed away from Rasuwa during severe flooding along the Trishuli River.

Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 17:32 IST

As Nepal battles devastating floods and raging rivers, a shocking incident has emerged in which several people allegedly broke open a bank safe swept away by floodwaters and took the cash. Police have arrested 29 people in connection with the incident and recovered more than Rs 92.68 lakh in Nepalese currency. The bank safe was reportedly carried away by floodwaters from the Bhotekoshi area of Rasuwa on September 10. It was later found along the Trishuli River near Belkhukhola in Galchhi Rural Municipality-4 of Dhading.

Bank Safe Found Near Trishuli River

According to Dhading police, they received information on September 12 that some locals had broken open the safe after it was found near the river and removed the cash stored inside. Police subsequently detained several people allegedly linked to the incident. A total of 92,68,505 Nepalese rupees was recovered from the possession of those detained, an amount equivalent to around Rs 57 lakh in Indian currency. Most of those arrested are residents of Mastar in Galchhi-4. Others are from Adamghat in Galchhi-6 and Adamtar in Siddhalek-7. Some of the suspects originally belong to Chitwan and Parsa but are currently residing in Dhading. The detained individuals are reportedly aged between 19 and 49.

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Police Probe Source of Recovered Cash

Authorities are now investigating the origin of the recovered money and examining whether more people were involved in the incident. Police are also working to establish the circumstances surrounding the safe after it was swept away by the floodwaters.

Two Arrested Over Gold Earrings

In a separate incident linked to the floods, two people were arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a flood victim. The arrests came after a video went viral, reportedly showing two men removing what appeared to be gold earrings from the body of a woman who had been swept downstream in the Narayani River. The incidents have added another disturbing dimension to Nepal’s ongoing flood crisis, with authorities now investigating alleged looting involving both property and victims of the disaster.

Also Read: ‘People Don’t Like Bold Women’: 45-Year-Old Noida Resident Says No Regret For Abusing Security Guard

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Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested
Tags: Dead Woman thefthome-hero-pos-1Narayani River victim jewelry theftNepal bank safe recoveryNepal flood lootingnepal floodsNPR 92 lakh cash recovered

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Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested
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