On denying entry to Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, the Indian embassy in the UK had clarified that the Labour lawmaker did not hold a valid visa and there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals.

A British parliamentary group, chaired by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry into India earlier this year, received Rs 30 lakhs from Pakistan government for a visit to Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to the register of All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPGK) received “benefit in kind” of £31,501- £33,000 on February 18 this year for a visit to Pakistan and PoK. Earlier in February this year, Abrahams’, was denied the entry at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after she arrived on Emirates flight from Dubai.

A day after Abrahams was denied entry into New Delhi, the Indian embassy in the UK had clarified that the Labour lawmaker did not hold a valid visa and there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals.

“Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return,” Indian mission in the UK had tweeted. Abrahams had raised a question that her visa was denied as she has been critical of the Indian Government on Kashmir.

“Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa AFTER it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?” she had tweeted.

