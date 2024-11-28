BANNED ! Teens Will Not Be Able To Surf Social Media In This Country

Australia has taken a bold step in regulating social media use by minors, passing a rule to prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Australia has taken a bold step in regulating social media use by minors, passing a rule to prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X. This move positions the country at the forefront of global efforts to address concerns about the impact of social media on young users.

Failure to do so could result in hefty fines of up to AUD 50 million (approximately USD 32.5 million). Despite this, tech firms have criticized the legislation, calling it ambiguous and hastily designed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has strongly advocated for the ban, emphasizing the need to protect children from the potential harms of social media, including cyberbullying, exposure to predators, and increasing anxiety. In his appeals to parents, Albanese encouraged young Australians to spend more time engaging in sports and other physical activities rather than being glued to their phones.

Mixed Reactions On This Decision

The law’s passage has sparked mixed reactions. While some parents and advocates have lauded the move as necessary for safeguarding children, many young users have expressed frustration. For instance, 12-year-old Angus Lydom described the ban as disruptive, noting that social media helps him stay connected with friends. Similarly, 11-year-old Elsie Arkinstall highlighted the platform’s educational benefits, such as access to tutorials on creative skills.

Critics of the legislation point to its lack of clarity on enforcement mechanisms. It remains uncertain how companies will verify users’ ages or ensure compliance without invading privacy. Amendments were introduced to bar the use of government-issued digital IDs for age verification, leaving many details to be determined in the next 12 months before the law takes effect. Exemptions for platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube, which are often used for educational purposes, are also being considered.

The move has drawn international attention, with countries like Spain and regions such as Florida monitoring its rollout as they deliberate similar measures. While some nations, like China, have already implemented restrictions on screen time for minors, Australia’s approach signals a growing global push to regulate children’s digital interactions.

Experts suggest that beyond imposing bans, fostering digital literacy among young users may be key to addressing the broader challenges posed by social media. For now, Australia’s decision sets a new precedent, sparking debates about the balance between protecting children and preserving access to online spaces.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi’s IHC Reaffirms Its Support To The Adani Group Amid Legal Challenges