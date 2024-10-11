Barack Obama Backs Harris In Pennsylvania, Slams Trump Ahead of Elections

Obama attacked Trump on several fronts, including immigration, health care, and the Capitol attack on January 6.

Using the opportunity to criticise former President Trump as polls show the two candidates square off in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, former President Obama campaigned for Vice President Harris on Thursday, The Hill reported.

The former Democratic president made fun of his Republican opponent’s attitude and temperament, drawing comparisons to the late Fidel Castro of Cuba. Obama planned the rally as part of a blitz to support Democrats’ closing message to voters in the last month of the campaign.

The Democratic former president acknowledged those who have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the southeastern part of the country and called out Trump for spreading disinformation about the federal government’s response to the storms, according to The Hill.

“You have leaders who are going to try to help and then you have a guy who will just lie about it to score political points and this has consequences,” Obama said.

The gathering takes place as polls show a deadlock between Harris and Trump in Pennsylvania, a state that is thought to be crucial for victory in November.

Obama is still regarded as the party’s most popular member and is one of the Democrats’ greatest assets.

“I’ve noticed that some men seem to think that Trump’s behaviour of bullying and putting people down is a sign of strength,” Obama said.

“And I am here to tell you that is not what real strength is,” he added.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Biden’s endorsement. Harris has garnered substantial support within the party and secured enough delegates for the nomination.

