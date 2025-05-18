Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Faces Plagiarism Allegations Over Nike Commercial

This overlap in their professional paths has added another layer to the controversy, with some arguing that Obama likely saw Grace during the festival.

Malia Obama, daughter of former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, is under fire after her directorial debut with Nike sparked accusations of creative plagiarism.

Filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris, 27, alleged that Obama’s commercial closely mirrors her short film Grace, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Visual Parallels Draw Controversy

One particular scene in the Nike ad, featuring two young Black girls playing pat-a-cake, is at the center of the dispute. Harris claims the imagery is nearly identical to a pivotal moment in Grace. She took to X to express her dismay and to share side-by-side comparisons between the two pieces.

“Been sitting with this for a while. My Sundance short film GRACE (shot brilliantly by Tehillah de Castro) was made with deep love and care. The social cut of the new @Nike commercial directed by Malia Obama (who was also at Sundance my year) feels shockingly similar to my work,” Harris posted.

I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you’ve poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. If brands want a certain look, why not hire from the source instead of for name recognition? @Nike @_ajawilson22 pic.twitter.com/Y57ACZiPRe — Natalie Jasmine Harris (@nataliejharris) May 6, 2025

Harris noted similarities in the ad’s color tones, framing, and even the emotional nuance of the scenes, all of which, she believes, borrow heavily from her own vision.

“I know art often overlaps, but moments like this hit hard when you’ve poured your heart into telling stories with care and barely get the recognition you deserve. If brands want a certain look, why not hire from the source instead of for name recognition?” she added.

Mixed Reactions from the Public

Online, the debate intensified. Some users rallied behind Harris, urging her to take legal action, while others dismissed the accusations as overreaching.

One person commented, “I watched both. Not a copy.”

Another wrote, “You’re reaching… so black girls playing patty cake is an original image you created?”

Still, others supported Harris. “You definitely need to sue, this is blatant plagiarism and you know she saw your short film, you two were competing in 2024! Don’t let this go unpunished.”

Sundance Connection Adds Complexity

Both Malia Obama and Natalie Jasmine Harris presented films at Sundance last year. Harris’s Grace, a 14-minute short, was featured in competition.

Obama, meanwhile, used only her first name “Malia” for her red-carpet debut in an effort to downplay her high-profile lineage.

This overlap in their professional paths has added another layer to the controversy, with some arguing that Obama likely saw Grace during the festival.

As of now, Nike and Malia Obama have not released a public statement addressing the allegations.

