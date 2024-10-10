The BBC Weather app and website are experiencing a fault that is causing inaccurate forecasts of hurricane-force winds both in the UK and globally. Graphics are indicating estimated wind speeds of over 13,500 mph in London and 5,300 mph in Rome—figures that far exceed those of any real hurricane, including Milton, which recently impacted Florida.

Additionally, temperatures of 404°C in Nottingham, 384°C in New York, and 378°C in Sydney have been incorrectly shown. BBC Weather acknowledged that they are aware of a data issue stemming from a third-party supplier and are actively working to resolve it. Reports suggest that the error primarily affects wind speed forecasts.

Alarming data to a glitch

Presenter Matt Taylor mentioned on X that there was no need for concern about Hurricane Milton reaching the UK, attributing the alarming data to a glitch between their suppliers and the app/online services, and assured that efforts are underway to rectify the issue. Lead presenter Simon King also commented that there was no need to be worried about the erroneous data, confirming that such extreme wind speeds and temperatures were not possible.

Forecasters have recognized the problem during television bulletins, which remain unaffected by the glitch. In a statement, BBC Weather explained that the faulty data from their forecast provider was generating incorrect figures and text on the app and website, particularly impacting wind readings and some temperature displays. They expressed understanding of the public’s interest in the weather and apologized for the frustration caused, emphasizing that they are diligently working to fix the problem.

A BBC spokesperson reiterated their apology and confirmed that they are collaborating with their supplier to resolve the issue promptly. DTN, the meteorological forecasting company supplying data to BBC Weather, acknowledged the issue but could not provide a timeline for its resolution.

BBC Weather app indicated unrealistically high wind speeds

In specific locations, the glitch indicated unrealistically high wind speeds, such as 17,246 mph in Edinburgh, 14,398 mph in Belfast, and 12,585 mph in Cardiff. In Cornwall, Truro showed wind speeds of 16,309 mph, while Liverpool reported 15,227 mph. Paris was forecasted to experience hurricane-force winds of 13,322 mph, and Bangkok 13,491 mph.

In reality, the forecast for Thursday includes cooler air, rain, and drizzle in southern UK areas, along with blustery showers near the east coast, with wind gusts expected to reach a maximum of 33 mph in Aberdeen.

Next week, Hurricane Milton could potentially impact UK weather if its remnants enter the Atlantic, but the Met Office considers it “highly unlikely” that it will reach the UK. Hurricanes are severe storms that form over tropical waters, characterized by sustained winds of at least 74 mph. Category 5 hurricanes, the most intense on the Saffir-Simpson scale, can have winds exceeding 157 mph. Hurricane Milton made landfall as a category 3 storm, causing tornadoes, floods, and storm surge risks in Florida, leaving over three million homes and businesses without power and resulting in several reported fatalities along the Atlantic coast.

