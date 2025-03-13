Home
Friday, March 14, 2025
‘Be Our State, Keep National Anthem’: Trump’s Bold Call To Canada Amid Trade Feud

Trump has frequently cited what he claims is a $200 billion trade deficit with Canada.

‘Be Our State, Keep National Anthem’: Trump’s Bold Call To Canada Amid Trade Feud

US President Trump


President Donald Trump on Thursday reinforced his stance on imposing a 25% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, stating that he will not back down from the measure set to take effect on April 2. In a striking remark, Trump suggested that Canada would be “better off as a state” of the United States.

“We’ve been ripped off for years,” Trump told reporters. “We’re not going to be ripped off anymore. No, I’m not going to bend at all on aluminum or steel tariffs.” The president further argued that the United States has been unfairly burdened with costs to support Canada, claiming, “In the case of Canada, we’re spending $200 billion a year to subsidize Canada.”

Trump has frequently cited what he claims is a $200 billion trade deficit with Canada. While he has not clearly defined the “subsidies” he says Canada receives, he often points to Canada’s underperformance in NATO defense spending, which he argues forces the U.S. to shoulder the cost of Canadian security. Additionally, Trump has criticized Canada’s tariffs on U.S. imports, particularly in the lumber industry and the country’s Supply Management Agreement, which imposes tariffs of up to 300% on dairy products.

Trump’s affectionate tone

Despite his harsh rhetoric on trade, Trump maintained an affectionate tone towards Canada, saying, “I love Canada. I love the people of Canada. I have many friends in Canada the great one, Supply Management Agreement, the great Wayne Gretzky. I know many people from Canada who are good friends of mine.”

However, his vision for closer U.S.-Canada ties took an unprecedented turn when he suggested the U.S.-Canada border was merely an “artificial line” that could be erased. “It’s so perfect as a great and cherished state, keeping ‘O Canada,’ the national anthem. I love it. I think it’s great. Keep it, but it’ll be for the state one of our greatest states, maybe our greatest state.”

The president acknowledged that such a transition would bring “a little disruption,” but downplayed the impact. “It won’t be very long. They need us. We really don’t need them,” he added, emphasizing that the U.S. must take decisive action to protect its economic interests.

Trump’s comments are likely to spark strong reactions in both countries, with Canadian officials expected to push back against any suggestion of altering their sovereignty. Meanwhile, the looming tariffs continue to add strain to the historically close economic relationship between the two North American neighbours.

Filed under

Canada donald trump

