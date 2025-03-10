Home
‘Be Quiet, Small Man’: Elon Musk Clashes With Polish Foreign Minister Over Starlink In Ukraine

A heated war of words erupted on X as Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski questioned the reliability of Elon Musk’s Starlink in Ukraine’s war effort. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio swiftly came to Musk’s defense, escalating the diplomatic clash.

'Be Quiet, Small Man': Elon Musk Clashes With Polish Foreign Minister Over Starlink In Ukraine

A war of words erupted on X as Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski questioned the reliability of Elon Musk's Starlink in Ukraine's war effort.


Tech billionaire Elon Musk and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in a heated exchange with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski over the role of Musk’s Starlink internet service in Ukraine’s war effort.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski Questions Starlink’s Reliability

The dispute unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after Sikorski raised concerns about the reliability of Starlink, which Poland helps fund to support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. He suggested that Poland might have to seek alternative suppliers if Starlink proved to be an “unreliable provider.”

Sikorski’s remarks came in response to Musk’s assertion that Ukraine’s military would be crippled without Starlink.

“I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off,” Musk wrote on X after a user accused him of being lenient toward Russia and overly critical of Ukraine.

Expressing his frustration over the prolonged conflict, Musk added, “What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.”

Rubio Defends Musk Against Polish Foreign Minister 

Following Sikorski’s remarks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio came to Musk’s defense, accusing the Polish foreign minister of making unfounded claims.

“No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink,” Rubio said. “And say thank you because, without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.”

Musk later directly responded to Sikorski, writing: “Be quiet, small man. You pay a tiny fraction of the cost. And there is no substitute for Starlink.”

Concerns Over Starlink’s Future in Ukraine

The tensions surrounding Starlink’s role in Ukraine follow a Reuters report last month, which cited unnamed sources claiming that U.S. officials had raised the possibility of restricting Ukraine’s access to Starlink while negotiating for access to Ukraine’s critical minerals.

However, Musk, who also leads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, reassured that Starlink would remain operational in Ukraine despite any disagreements with political figures.

“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals,” Musk said. “I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip.”

Polish Investment in Starlink for Ukraine

Poland has played a significant role in keeping Ukraine connected by funding approximately half of the 42,000 Starlink terminals deployed in the country. These terminals have been crucial in maintaining internet connectivity for Ukraine’s military and essential services, especially after Russia targeted the nation’s communications infrastructure in its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The debate over Starlink’s reliability comes amid a broader shift in U.S. policy toward Ukraine. Last week, President Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt on all military aid to Ukraine. Furthermore, on Wednesday, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed that the U.S. had also paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Filed under

Elon Musk Marco Rubio Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski

