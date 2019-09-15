US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet in Houston on September 22 before the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) summit, said reports.

Houston, where the meeting may take place as per sources, has been popular as the city of energy or the center of energy. Here, PM Modi had 2 major events in past i.e. address to the NRI community and a roundtable meeting with CEOs for US energy companies.

According to PM Modi’s schedule, he would be arriving in New York to address the Indian diaspora in Houston and ‘Howdy, Modi!’, the Indian-American community summit to be held in Texas. Reports say the US President Donald Trump would be attending both the events to woo the Americans.

Reports added possibilities of Trump attending the energy CEOs roundtable along with PM Modi where dignitaries of other countries would be present. Trump would be making these efforts as he has been focusing on creating new jobs opportunities for youth and trying to push overseas trade.

India has been importing energy from the US, which worth over $4 billion as per last year’s data. During the roundtable meeting, India would be exploring new and better options to import more energy from the US and how Indian investors can invest more in the United States.

Earlier, when both the heads of states had a meeting on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, they had a discussion about energy import and export. At that time, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said US President was happy as India became a major importer of energy from them.

Reportedly, PM Modi would leave for the US on September 21 and would be the first Indian PM to travel to Houston and then he has been scheduled to head towards New York for the UNGA summit from September 23 to 27.

