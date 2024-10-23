Beijing: Apple CEO Tim Cook Meets China’s Industry and Information Minister

China, the world’s largest smartphone market, is critical for Apple, though it has faced stiff competition from local rivals, particularly Huawei.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with China’s Minister for Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong, on Wednesday during his visit to Beijing. According to a statement from the ministry, Jin expressed hopes that Apple would strengthen its presence in China, increase its investment in innovation, and collaborate with Chinese companies to share the benefits of high-quality development.

This marks Cook’s second visit to China this year, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market to Apple. During his trip, Cook also shared moments from his visit on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where he toured an organic farm and visited ancient neighborhoods alongside local artists, including photographer Chen Man.

China, the world’s largest smartphone market, is critical for Apple, though it has faced stiff competition from local rivals, particularly Huawei. The iPhone maker launched its latest smartphones in China on September 20, the same day Huawei unveiled its Mate and Pura series, intensifying the competition.

Despite strong initial sales for the new iPhones, which saw a 20% increase in the first three weeks compared to the previous year’s model, Apple’s overall iPhone sales in China dropped by 2% during the same period. The decline was attributed to decreased demand for older models and the growing market share of Huawei’s latest smartphones.

