Months after 73-day long standoff in Doklam between Asian neighbours, India’s ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale has said that any attempt by Beijing to change status quo may lead to another Doklam. Bambawale added that only candid and frank talks can prevent these kinds of incidents between India and China. Urging both the countries to redefine the country soon, Bambawale said the demarcated border is the most situation problem. Taking a stern stand on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the ambassador added that New Delhi will continue to oppose the infrastructure projects between both friendly nations.

However, he said my country won’t let the difference over Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) become a bone of contention with Beijing. In an interview to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, Bambawale said, “In order to maintain the peace and tranquility along India-China border, there are certain areas, certain sectors which are very sensitive, which both the countries must not change the status quo, it will lead to a situation like what happened in Doklam.” Expressing his views on the Doklam standoff, Bambawale said India reacted after Chinese military changed the status quo in Doklam.

We need to increase the level of frankness between both countries, added Bambawale. Earlier, India has opposed the CPEC because it passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said one of the norms is that any project should not violate the sovereignty and integrity of India. Asked about the infrastructural projects initiated by China in India’s neighbourhood to geostrategically counter India, Bambawale said I don’t think we are concerned about China’s projects with any third country.

More than two weeks ago, Chinese Foreign Minister said that with political trust the even Himalayas can’t stop India and China from friendly exchanges. The Chinese Foreign Minister further added that Indian elephant and Chinese dragon must not fight with each other but dance with each other. Recent reports published in Indian media have suggested that China is quietly and cleverly making a new road that can give its army access to the south Doklam. The latest development by Beijing comes after Indian Army stopped the development in other parts of the plateau.

