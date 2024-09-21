Beirut Attack Claims 31 Lives, Including Three Children, According to Health Ministry Reports

A deadly Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals, including three children

On Friday, a deadly Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut claimed the lives of at least 31 individuals, including three children and seven women, according to reports from the Lebanese health ministry shared during a televised press briefing on Saturday.

Initial Estimates Understated

Earlier reports had indicated that the attack had resulted in at least 14 fatalities, including a high-ranking member of Hezbollah. However, the latest figures reveal a far more catastrophic impact on the community.

Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed on Saturday that the Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb resulted in at least 31 fatalities and left 68 others injured. Among the injured, 15 individuals remain hospitalized, highlighting the severity of the attack that occurred on Friday afternoon.

The airstrike specifically targeted a densely populated neighborhood in southern Beirut during peak rush hour, a time when many residents were returning home from work and students were exiting schools. The timing of the attack exacerbated the chaos and devastation, leaving the local community reeling from the sudden violence.

Hezbollah Leadership Among the Victims

Among the deceased was Ibrahim Aqil, a commander in Hezbollah and head of the group’s elite Radwan Forces. The attack also claimed the lives of approximately a dozen other members of the militant group, who were reportedly meeting in the basement of the building that was destroyed. The loss of such high-ranking figures has further intensified the already volatile situation.

Aftermath and Response

Following the airstrike, Hezbollah’s media office facilitated a tour of the devastation for journalists on Saturday morning, allowing them to witness the ongoing rescue efforts. Workers continued to sift through the rubble, searching for survivors or additional victims. The Associated Press (AP) reported that Lebanese troops cordoned off the area to secure the site and prevent access to civilians.

The scene was marked by urgency, as members of the Lebanese Red Cross stood by, prepared to retrieve any bodies that might be recovered from under the debris. The grim reality of the situation was palpable, with emergency responders facing the challenging task of navigating the wreckage left in the wake of the attack.