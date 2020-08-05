As Lebanon's capital city, Beirut, undergoes the aftermath of a colossal blast which occured on Tuesday, suspectedly around the port area, latest reports suggest a death toll beyond 70, as casualties continue to overwhelm in thousands. World leaders, including PM Modi, Donald Trump, and Scott Morrison, extend solidarity and condole loss of lives in the shocking mishap.

A massive blast took place in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday damaging several buildings.

Al Jazeera reported that the force of the blast was massive and it caused panic in the streets and pieces of glass were seen everywhere.

Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports have stated that the explosion occurred in Beirut’s port area containing warehouses.

According to latest reports, the death toll from a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut has increased to 78 people, more than 4,000 people were injured, the Al Jazeera television channel reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Also read: President Trump signs order restricting H1B visas to ‘top talent’

Also read: India slams Pak in UN, calls it ‘nerve centre of terrorism’

“The death toll from the blast increased to 78, more than 4,000 were injured,” the channel said.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city’s buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. The head of the country’s general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated.

Indian envoy to Lebanon Suhel Ajaz Khan told ANI: “All our embassy staff are safe. We are in touch with Indian community members, so far there is no report of casualty. We are keeping a close watch and are in touch with community organisations. There is lot of damage to buildings in central Beirut.” The Embassy has also shared its helpline numbers with the Indian community.

Meanwhile, world leaders have offered support and extended their condolences on the massive loss of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on the sudden accident that is being looked at by the world in shock. He also expressed his prayers for the families of the deceased.

Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 5, 2020

US President Donald Trump said that the explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, which left at least 73 people dead and thousands injured looks like a “terrible attack.”

“Looks like a terrible attack,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Let me begin by sending America’s deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon, where reports indicate that many, many people were killed, hundreds more were very badly wounded in a large explosion in Beirut,” Trump said at a press briefing Tuesday evening.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon, whose capital was hit by an explosion that left over 70 people dead and thousands injured.

“Emergency doctors will also reach Beirut as soon as possible to strengthen hospitals. France is already engaged,” the French President said in a tweet.

أعبرُ عن تضامني الاخوي مع اللبنانيين بعد الانفجار الذي تسبب بعدد كبير من الضحايا هذا المسأ في بيروت وخلّف اضرارٍ جسيمة.

ان فرنسا تقف الى جانب لبنان دائماً.

هناك مساعدات واسعافات فرنسية يتمّ الان نقلها الى لبنان./. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 4, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the “massive explosion at the port of Beirut.”

“We are closely monitoring and stand ready to assist the people of Lebanon as they recover from this tragedy. Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people that I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis. We understand that the Government of Lebanon continues to investigate its cause and look forward to the outcome of those efforts,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at least one Australian has been killed in the Beirut blast and the Australian Embassy building has been “significantly compromised.”

“Terrible scenes out of Beirut after a major explosion. Our hearts go out to those caught up in this tragedy and to our Australian Lebanese community waiting to hear from their loved ones. Australia stands ready to provide our support, including to any Australians affected,” he tweeted.

Terrible scenes out of Beirut after a major explosion. Our hearts go out to those caught up in this tragedy and to our Australian Lebanese community waiting to hear from their loved ones. Australia stands ready to provide our support, including to any Australians affected. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) August 4, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.

“The pictures and videos from Beirut tonight are shocking. All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident. The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected,” Johnson said.

Israeli people share the pain of their Lebanese neighbours after a devastating blast in the port of Beirut and reach out to offer their aid, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Tuesday.

“We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time,” Rivlin said on Twitter.

We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time. https://t.co/pCzRiKiX4K — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) August 4, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in connection with the casualties and massive destruction caused by the explosion, the Kremlin said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif stated that his country is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the great and resilient people of Lebanon. As always, Iran is fully prepared to render assistance in any way necessary. Stay strong, Lebanon,” Zarif tweeted.

قلوبُنا مع الشعب اللبناني في هذه الكارثة الكبرى. الرحمة للشهداء والصبر والسلوان لأهالي الضحايا والشفاء للجرحى. سلامٌ من الله ورحمةٌ لهذا الوطن الأبيّ. 🇱🇧🖤 pic.twitter.com/4jHhaNnSh6 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 4, 2020

Lebanese health minister Hamad Hassan said that the death toll in the blast has reached 73 and that 2,750 are wounded in the massive explosion., which shattered buildings and caused widespread damage.

The country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab in a televised address warned that those who were responsible for the devastating catastrophe will be held accountable and not go unpunished.

Over 70 people have been killed while thousands of others were wounded in the massive explosion on Tuesday in Beirut which shattered buildings and caused widespread damage.

Also read: China calls for forced Uyghur marriages in new surveillance efforts