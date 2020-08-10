European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the cause of the deadly Beirut explosion. Meanwhile, lebanese environment minister Damianos Kattar resigned in the wake of civil anti-government unrest.

European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday urged an independent investigation into the cause of the deadly explosion that rocked the city of Beirut and inflicted heavy casualties last Tuesday. “What struck me most yesterday was the need for confidence, the need for trust, and the need to know the truth,” Michel addressed the international conference on assistance and support to Beirut. He visited the Lebanese capital and toured the devastated site in person on Saturday.

“The people in Lebanon want to know the truth, they deserve transparency and justice. An independent and credible inquiry into the cause of this tragedy is therefore crucial,” said Michel. He also mentioned the EU’s assistance. The bloc offered 33 million Euros (38.9 million US dollars) as an initial aid and pledged on Sunday an additional amount of 30 million Euros to address the urgent needs.

Over 250 rescuers from the EU member states have been on the ground, plus tons of emergency supplies made available, he noted. Lebanese environment minister, Damianos Kattar, resigned on Sunday in the wake of a powerful deadly blast in the port of Beirut, media reported.

According to Al-Jadeed broadcaster, the country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab was trying to persuade Kattar to continue performing his duties on this post. Earlier in the day, Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad announced her resigning from office in the wake of the massive explosion in Beirut and subsequent civil anti-government unrest.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut, demanding the government to resign. Protesters have stormed four ministries and the banks association.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.