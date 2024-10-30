Beit Lahia Declared Disaster Zone Amid Intensified Gaza Crisis

The municipality of Beit Lahia, a city in northern Gaza, declared itself a disaster zone on Wednesday as Israeli bombardments and an ongoing blockade have left the city in ruins and devoid of essential services. The municipality issued an urgent appeal for international intervention, highlighting a critical lack of food, water, medical aid, and communications infrastructure. Local authorities have called for an immediate end to the siege and the creation of a safe corridor to allow entry of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, food, fuel, civil defense tools, and ambulances.

Reports from Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reveal that intense Israeli bombardments have resulted in heavy casualties, with over 150 individuals reportedly killed in recent hours. Jabalia, a densely populated area in northern Gaza, has been hit particularly hard by ongoing airstrikes, leaving devastation in their wake.

Civilian Casualties Across Central and Southern Gaza

The humanitarian crisis extends to central and southern Gaza, where Israeli forces bombed temporary shelters in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, killing and injuring civilians displaced from other areas. In Deir al-Balah, airstrikes targeted a tent sheltering families, leaving at least three dead and many others wounded. Similarly, in Khan Younis, an airstrike on the Sheikh Nasser neighborhood killed several residents, including a woman and a child.

Continuing Violence and Civilian Impact

The escalation of attacks in Gaza has led to new civilian tragedies. On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces bombed a residential area in Beit Lahia, resulting in 16 fatalities, including children, with several more feared trapped under the rubble. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defense, underscored the absence of emergency response capabilities in northern Gaza, which has left rescue teams unable to reach victims quickly.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent further reported that Israel’s attacks extended to other areas in northern Gaza, including neighborhoods around the al-Fakhoura School west of Jabalia, causing additional fatalities and injuries. Meanwhile, Palestinian areas continue to be targeted by Israeli artillery, with recent strikes killing two people and wounding others in Safatwi, northwest of Gaza City.

Widespread Bombardment and Rising Death Toll

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have continued across Gaza, including an attack by Israeli warships on the beach near Khan Younis. As of Tuesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that the death toll since the start of the current conflict has reached 43,061, with more than 101,223 individuals injured.

Mass Casualties in Beit Lahia

One of the deadliest recent attacks occurred in Beit Lahia, where Israeli forces reportedly targeted a five-story residential building, resulting in 93 fatalities and dozens more trapped under the rubble. The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the targeted building was housing over 200 civilians, primarily women and children who had been displaced from nearby neighborhoods.

This tragedy in Beit Lahia aligns with Israeli plans to dismantle Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, officials noted, with bombings of hospitals rendering the few healthcare facilities in the area non-operational. Hospitals are now unable to treat the mounting number of injuries as medical supplies and medicines are blocked from entry.

The recent airstrikes in Beit Lahia and other populated areas have prompted condemnation even from Israel’s close allies. In response to the mounting civilian casualties, including numerous children, the United States labeled the strikes as “horrifying.”