Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Belgian Police Search For Armed Gunmen After Shooting In Brussels Subway

Belgian authorities are searching for two armed suspects who fled into the subway tunnels of Brussels following a shooting at Clemenceau Station on Wednesday. The incident led to the closure of several subway stations and the suspension of six subway lines.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Belgian Police Search For Armed Gunmen After Shooting In Brussels Subway

Police in tactical gear at the Clemenceau metro station in Brussels on Wednesday.


Belgian authorities are actively searching for two armed suspects who fled into the subway tunnels of Brussels after a shooting incident on Wednesday. The suspects’ escape prompted local police to shut down several subway stations and suspend service on six lines, according to STIB, the public transportation service.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The shooting occurred at Clemenceau Station in central Brussels, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Belgian prosecutors confirmed the incident but stated that it did not result in harm to any passengers or staff. Sources close to the investigation suggested that the shooting could be linked to drug-related activities, though no official confirmation has been made.

Key Details of the Brussels Shooting Incident:

  • Suspects on the Run: Two armed individuals reportedly fled into the Brussels subway tunnels after the shooting.
  • Subway Disruptions: Several subway lines were halted, impacting commuters across the city.
  • No Injuries Reported: Belgian authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident at Clemenceau Station.
  • Drug-Related Suspicion: Preliminary sources suggest that the shooting may be connected to drug trafficking or related activities.

What’s Next in the Investigation?

The Belgian police continue their search for the suspects, working to piece together the circumstances of the shooting and its possible connections to criminal activity. Authorities have emphasized their focus on restoring normal subway service while ensuring public safety.

Suggestions for headings and subheadings:

  1. Brussels Subway Shooting: Gunmen on the Run
    • Overview of the shooting incident in central Brussels
    • Impact on subway services and commuters
  2. Details of the Police Response
    • Subway line closures and the search for suspects
    • STIB’s statement on the service interruptions
  3. Possible Drug Connection in Brussels Shooting
    • Drug-related activities suspected as a motive
    • Authorities’ investigation into the connection
  4. No Injuries Reported in Shooting at Clemenceau Station
    • Safe outcome despite the shooting incident

ALSO READ: Gold Price Crosses Rs 85000-Mark For 1st-Time; What’s Fueling The Demand?

Filed under

Brussels shooting

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Is The Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2 Seats

Delhi Exit Polls 2025: This Is The Only Exit Poll Agency That Gives Congress 2...

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Delhi elctions 2025 Poll Of Polls: Exit Polls Predict BJP’s Lead In National Capital

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind...

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing, AAP Faces Tough Competition

JVC Exit Poll Results For Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Set For A Strong Showing,...

Entertainment

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

Govt Grants Special Screening Of Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ For One Day | Check Show Timings

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber

What Happened To Justin Bieber? Singer’s New Photos Looking Pale And Exhausted Worry Fans Amid

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Did Ananya Panday Ditch Imtiaz Ali To Work In Karan Johar’s Film With Kartik Aaryan?

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23 Crore

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Set For For Global Release On February 6, 2025, Pre-Sales Surpass ₹23

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In Chennai

Who Was Pushpalatha? Rajinikanth’s Former Co-Star And Veteran South Indian Actress Dies At 87 In

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox