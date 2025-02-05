Belgian Police Search For Armed Gunmen After Shooting In Brussels Subway

Belgian authorities are actively searching for two armed suspects who fled into the subway tunnels of Brussels after a shooting incident on Wednesday. The suspects’ escape prompted local police to shut down several subway stations and suspend service on six lines, according to STIB, the public transportation service.

The shooting occurred at Clemenceau Station in central Brussels, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Belgian prosecutors confirmed the incident but stated that it did not result in harm to any passengers or staff. Sources close to the investigation suggested that the shooting could be linked to drug-related activities, though no official confirmation has been made.

Belgian police are searching for armed suspects after a shooting at a Brussels metro station. CCTV footage shows two men in balaclavas carrying what appear to be Kalashnikov rifles at Clemenceau station early Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/buWAAD6tpS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 5, 2025

Key Details of the Brussels Shooting Incident:

Suspects on the Run: Two armed individuals reportedly fled into the Brussels subway tunnels after the shooting.

Subway Disruptions: Several subway lines were halted, impacting commuters across the city.

No Injuries Reported: Belgian authorities confirmed that no one was injured during the incident at Clemenceau Station.

Drug-Related Suspicion: Preliminary sources suggest that the shooting may be connected to drug trafficking or related activities.

What’s Next in the Investigation?

The Belgian police continue their search for the suspects, working to piece together the circumstances of the shooting and its possible connections to criminal activity. Authorities have emphasized their focus on restoring normal subway service while ensuring public safety.

