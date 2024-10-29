Australian police have announced a $1 million reward for information on the 2015 murder of Bengaluru techie Prabha Arun Kumar, now believed to be a targeted attack.

New South Wales (NSW) police have made a big announcement regarding the murder of Prabha Arun Kumar, a software engineer from Bengaluru, by offering a $1 million reward for information that could lead to her killer. This development comes as the investigation into her 2015 murder takes a new direction, with authorities now viewing the incident as a “targeted attack.”

Prabha Arun Kumar, 41, was brutally stabbed by an unknown assailant while walking home from work in Parramatta Park, Western Sydney, on March 7, 2015, around 9:30 PM. At the time of the incident, she was on a phone call with her husband, Arun Kumar, who was in Bengaluru. This chilling detail highlights the tragic circumstances surrounding her untimely death.

Despite previous appeals to the public for information, the case has remained unsolved. Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty, who commands the Homicide Squad, addressed the media during a press conference held at the Prabha Memorial Walk in Parramatta Park. He emphasized the urgent need for new leads in the investigation, as reports claim.

Targeted Attack Confirmed

Detective Doherty ruled out the possibility of a random attack, indicating that investigators now believe the murder was planned. He also confirmed that robbery or sexual assault were not considered motives for the crime. This new understanding shifts the focus of the investigation, as police seek to uncover the underlying reasons for this targeted act of violence.

Husband Remains A Person Of Interest

During the investigation, authorities have identified Prabha’s husband, Arun Kumar, as a “person of interest.” Reports indicate that at the time of Prabha’s murder, he was involved with another woman, which has led police to scrutinize his actions and associations closely. However, Detective Doherty has clarified that other individuals are also being considered as persons of interest, underscoring the complexity of the case.

Mr. Arun Kumar has previously been questioned by Australian authorities and has consistently maintained his innocence. As the investigation progresses, police hope that the substantial reward will incentivize witnesses to come forward with crucial information that could help solve this tragic case.

MUST READ | AI Will Reshape Our World As Radically As The Atomic Bomb By 2035, Says SoftBank CEO