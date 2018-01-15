After completing his Masters of Science degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Benjamin Netanyahu returned to Israel in the year 1978. He served as the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations from 1984 to 1988 and became the leader of Likud party in 1993. The politician is the only prime minister in Israel's history to be elected three times in a row.

Benjamin Netanyahu is an Isreali politician serving as the current Prime Minister of Isreal. He is the chairman of the Likud party. Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv on October 21, 1949. He is the first Israeli prime minister born in Israel after the establishment of the state. Born to Jewish parents, Tsilah and Benzion, Netanyahu joined the Israel defence Forces shortly after the war in 1967. He took part in many missions, including Operation Inferno (1968), Operation Gift (1968) and Operation Isotope (1972), during which he was shot in the shoulder.

Netanyahu returned to Israel in the year 1978. He served as the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations from 1984 to 1988 and became the leader of Likud party in 1993. The Israeli leader won the 1996 elections, becoming the country's youngest-ever prime minister, serving his first term from June 1996 to July 1999. He was defeated in the 1999 election for prime minister by Ehud Barak.

Netanyahu restarted his political journey in 2002 as Foreign Affairs Minister (2002–2003) and Finance Minister (2003–2005) in Ariel Sharon’s governments. In December 2006, Netanyahu became the chairman of Likud. In 2015, he was elected to his fourth term as prime minister. The politician is the only prime minister in Israel’s history to be elected three times in a row. Benjamin Netanyahu is married to Sarah, with whom he has two sons. He has been married twice before and has a daughter from his first marriage.

Here are some interesting facts about the Israel prime minister:

1.Benjamin Netanyahu was part of the special operation forces during 1972 that helped in the rescuing of a hijacked plane Sabena commercial airliner at Ben-Gurion Airport. He was shot in his shoulder during the operation.

3.Benjamin Netanyahu is called Bibi by his close friends.

4.The Isreali PM’s net worth is 46 million dollars.

5.Benjamin Netanyahu has many science degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has also studied political science at Harvard University and MIT.

6.His elder brother Yoni Netanyahu was killed in Operation Entebbe in which an Air France plane with 248 passengers was hijacked in Uganda. The hijackers had demanded to free 40 Palestinian and affiliated militants imprisoned in Israel and 13 prisoners in four other countries in exchange for the hostages.

7.Netanyahu, after winning the 1996 elections, became the country’s youngest-ever prime minister.

8.Some of the famous books by the Israeli PM are A durable peace and The Jerusalem Alternative: Moral Clarity for Ending the Arab-Israeli Conflict

9.He runs his own fast-food chain Fat Netanyahu Burger in Jerusalem.

10.The Likut chairman is the most fluent English speaker politician of Israel.