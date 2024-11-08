Home
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Benjamin Netanyahu Appoints Yechiel Leiter As US Ambassador: Who Is THIS Hardline Settler And Father Of Deceased IDF Soldier?

Yeichel Leiter‘s son, Moshe Leiter, a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), was killed during combat operations in Gaza last year.

Benjamin Netanyahu Appoints Yechiel Leiter As US Ambassador: Who Is THIS Hardline Settler And Father Of Deceased IDF Soldier?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu  appoints Yechiel Leiter as Israel’s next ambassador to the United States.

Who Is Yechiel Leiter?

Yechiel Leiter is an American-born Israeli political figure, right-wing publicist, and diplomat.

Leiter, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, immigrated to Israel in the early 1980s and has been a prominent advocate for the Israeli settler movement in the West Bank.

His appointment signals a significant shift in Israel’s diplomatic strategy as it prepares to align more closely with policies favored by Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

A Hardline Background and Political Career

Leiter is known for his hardline views, particularly his support for the annexation of the West Bank, a stance aligned with the Israeli settler movement.

He has held various government positions, including serving as chief of staff to Netanyahu during his tenure as finance minister and working as an aide to the late Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Additionally, Leiter has been affiliated with conservative policy think tanks, such as the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and the Kohelet Forum, which have been influential in shaping right-wing policies in Israel.

Leiter has a controversial past, with reports linking him to the Jewish Defense League (JDL), an organization founded by the far-right Rabbi Meir Kahane.

The JDL was designated a terrorist organization by the United States due to its history of violent actions. However, it was later removed from the list due to inactivity. Leiter’s affiliation with the JDL is a point of contention, highlighting his deep roots in far-right activism.

Personal Tragedy

Leiter’s personal life has also been marked by tragedy. His son, Moshe Leiter, a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), was killed during combat operations in Gaza last year.

The younger Leiter’s death came amid a significant escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. At his son’s funeral, Leiter made a passionate appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him not to pressure Israel into halting its military offensive against Hamas, framing the conflict as a battle between good and evil.

An Advocate for Settlements and Annexation

Leiter’s appointment has been celebrated by prominent figures in the settler community, including Yisrael Ganz, the head of the Yesha Council, which represents Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Leiter himself resides in a settlement north of Ramallah and has been associated with the One Israel Fund, which raises funds to support settlers in the occupied territories.

His deep ties to the settler movement suggest that his ambassadorship will likely focus on strengthening support for Israel’s presence in the West Bank, particularly as Trump’s administration has previously shown leniency toward Israeli settlement expansion.

During Trump’s first term, his administration reversed decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Israeli settlements in the West Bank as not inherently illegal under international law. This shift was seen as a significant victory for the settler movement, and Leiter’s appointment comes at a time when there are renewed calls within Israel to formally annex parts of the West Bank in line with Trump’s policies.

Leiter is set to replace the current ambassador, Michael Herzog, with his term concluding on January 20th, coinciding with the inauguration of Trump’s second term.

ALSO READ: Iranian Operatives Charged in Alleged Plot to Assassinate Donald Trump: Know Details About The Assassination Orders

