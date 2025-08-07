LIVE TV
Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat

Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat

Indian Ambassador JP Singh met Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss expanding India-Israel cooperation, focusing on security and economic ties. Both nations, long affected by terrorism, stress global action against it. Their strategic partnership includes defence, counter-terrorism, water, and agriculture

India said it seeks more robust relations with Israel
India said it seeks more robust relations with Israel

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 7, 2025 22:29:13 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Indian Ambassador JP Singh on Thursday. The two discussed the expansion of the bilateral cooperation between India and Israel.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today, in his Jerusalem office, with Indian Ambassador to Israel J.P. Singh. The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation, especially on security and economic issues,” Israeli PMO said in a post on X

Earlier in July, while speaking to ANI, Consul General of Israel to India in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, said that all the big countries must raise their voices against terrorist activities that have long plagued India and Israel.

Israel Seeks Stronger Actions Against Terrorism

Shoshani, while reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, said that condemnation of terrorism is in the interest of the whole world.

“I think it’s extremely important now, as India and Israel suffered from terrorism for too many years. If all big countries do not denounce terrorist activities, terrorism is going to continue. I think this is in the interest not of India and Israel, but it is the interest of the entire world,” he said.

India Says Its Partnership With Israel is ‘Strategic’ 

The Ministry of External Affairs had underlined in a statement that India and Israel are strategic partners. The bilateral political ties are warm and forward-looking.

India and Israel have established bilateral consultation mechanisms in all sectors of collaboration, including water, agriculture, counter-terrorism, and defence.

Meanwhile, the Israeli envoy to India also met with the chief minister of Haryana and discussed adoption of Israeli expertise in advanced irrigation and water recycling techniques in the state. In the area of water management, both parties agreed to explore joint solutions to reuse wastewater effectively.

Also, both parties held in-depth discussions on the potential establishment of a Global Artificial Intelligence Centre in Haryana

(Inputs From ANI)

Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat

Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat
Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat
Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat
Benjamin Netanyahu Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation With Indian Diplomat

