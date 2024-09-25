Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Live Tv

Benjamin Netanyahu To Address UN Amid Escalating Conflicts

Amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and the war in Gaza approaching its one-year mark, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Benjamin Netanyahu To Address UN Amid Escalating Conflicts

Amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and the war in Gaza approaching its one-year mark, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

This visit coincides with the potential for an imminent arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. Thus, effectively placing him in a controversial league alongside leaders like Vladimir Putin and former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

Commenting on this visit, former director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Liel remarked, “He arrives almost at a point of being persona non grata.”

ALSO READ: War has entered its second phase- Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel

But, as he prepares his address, Netanyahu is expected to seek international support for Israel’s actions and to assign blame for the regional chaos to Iran. However, experts believe his words may resonate less effectively this time. Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York,  recently pointed out that Netanyahu’s speeches rarely lead to significant changes in perception.

MUST READ: Benjamin Netanyahu Expressed Concern, Met With Widows And Orphans

Meanwhile, protests are anticipated during his visit, thus, reflecting growing discontent with Israel’s actions in Gaza. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack, has resulted in the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians and a significant humanitarian crisis, further complicating Netanyahu’s standing on the global stage.

Initially, Netanyahu received backing from allies after Hamas’ assault, but the high civilian toll has led to diminishing international support, as recent actions by the Biden administration, including the slowing of weapon deliveries, as well as the UK’s suspension of arms exports to Israel, indicate increasing frustration among Israel’s traditional allies.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel NewsX Un

Also Read

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Flood Warnings Issued for Oder River in Eastern Brandenburg, Germany

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Airtel Launches AI Solution to Block Spam Calls

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

Congress Challenges BJP: ‘Why Not Expel Kangana Ranaut?’ Over Controversial Farm Law Remarks?

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

India Achieves Landmark in Tree Plantation with “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Major Drug Quality Failures: Pan D, Shelcal, and Anti-Diabetes Medications Flagged by Indian Regulators

Entertainment

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Photos | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Celebrate Anniversary In Maldives

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Kartik Aaryan Shares Intriguing New Poster Of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Johnny Depp: My Life Has Turned Into A Soap Opera

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

Gwen Stefani About ‘Bouquet’: It’s Not A Country Record

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 41: Film Continues To Mint Money

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox