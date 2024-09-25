Benjamin Netanyahu To Address UN Amid Escalating Conflicts

Amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah and the war in Gaza approaching its one-year mark, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the UN General Assembly on Friday.

This visit coincides with the potential for an imminent arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. Thus, effectively placing him in a controversial league alongside leaders like Vladimir Putin and former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir.

Commenting on this visit, former director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Liel remarked, “He arrives almost at a point of being persona non grata.”

But, as he prepares his address, Netanyahu is expected to seek international support for Israel's actions and to assign blame for the regional chaos to Iran. However, experts believe his words may resonate less effectively this time. Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli consul general in New York, recently pointed out that Netanyahu's speeches rarely lead to significant changes in perception.

Meanwhile, protests are anticipated during his visit, thus, reflecting growing discontent with Israel’s actions in Gaza. The ongoing conflict, sparked by Hamas’ October 7 attack, has resulted in the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians and a significant humanitarian crisis, further complicating Netanyahu’s standing on the global stage.

Initially, Netanyahu received backing from allies after Hamas’ assault, but the high civilian toll has led to diminishing international support, as recent actions by the Biden administration, including the slowing of weapon deliveries, as well as the UK’s suspension of arms exports to Israel, indicate increasing frustration among Israel’s traditional allies.