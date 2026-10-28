Benjamin Netanyahu’s Return To Power In Doubt? Exit Polls Show Rival Eisenkot Ahead As Arab Parties Gain

Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, are heading for a tight electoral deadlock in Israel, with exit polls showing neither side close to the 61 seats needed to form a majority government. The results point to growing voter anger over Netanyahu’s alliance with far-right parties and exemptions from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews, putting his return to power at risk. While Netanyahu has vowed to form a new right-wing government, Eisenkot has promised to bring change, setting the stage for difficult coalition talks that could stretch for weeks or lead to another election.

Exit polls by Kan 11 and Channel 13 project 51 seats each for the two rival blocs, while Arab parties are expected to win around 18 seats. Channel 12 gives Netanyahu’s bloc 50 seats and Eisenkot’s camp 52. These are projections, not final results, and the figures could change. Preliminary results are expected in the coming hours, with final results expected over the next 48 hours or in the coming days.

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to form government despite a tight election

Addressing supporters after polling, Netanyahu promised to form a new government but stopped short of declaring victory. His Likud party was projected to emerge as the largest single party, even as the wider governing bloc fell short of a parliamentary majority.

“We must put in place a strong government of the right,” Benjamin Netanyahu told cheering supporters. He also called for unity among Jewish and Zionist voters, rejecting the prospect of a government dependent on Arab parties.

“The Jewish and Zionist majority must unite,” he said. “It is out of the question to have a government that is backed by Arab parties.” The speech was shorter than Netanyahu’s usual addresses. Israeli Arab parties made strong gains and could help the opposition take power, although Eisenkot has ruled out forming a coalition government with Arab lawmakers.

Benjamin Netanyahu faces warning as Eisenkot demands political change

Speaking to upbeat supporters at an arena in Tel Aviv, Eisenkot said the exit polls reflected a “lack of confidence” in Netanyahu and pledged to form a new government. With turnout reaching nearly 78%, the highest since 1999, he argued that voters had delivered a clear message. “The public has voted for change,” Eisenkot said. “A worthy leader would accept the people’s vote of no confidence and announce his retirement from political life today.”

He also warned Netanyahu against using the threat of renewed war with Iran to advance his political interests, saying such a move could disrupt coalition negotiations. “Netanyahu, don’t you dare use Israel’s security for your political needs,” Eisenkot said. He added that holding another election would be a mistake and promised to work “swiftly” to form a government.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals face difficult choices over Arab party support

One possible route for Eisenkot would be to work with Arab-led parties, but the move could alienate other opposition groups. Arab voters celebrated the exit-poll projections, while supporters of far-right parties aligned with Netanyahu expressed disappointment.

Mansour Abbas, a key Israeli Arab leader, said he believed the right had “suffered a major loss” and was open to working with Eisenkot. However, Eisenkot has said he would not govern with Israeli Arab lawmakers. Arab parties could still support an opposition-led minority government in parliamentary votes without formally joining the coalition. If that arrangement fails, Israel could face another election.

Far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir, who appeared to fall short of expectations in the exit polls, warned Netanyahu against forming a unity government with Eisenkot. “It would be a terrible mistake,” Ben Gvir said. He is known for championing extremist settlers in the West Bank and advocating the expulsion of Palestinians.

Hebrew University of Jerusalem political scientist Gideon Rahat said Ben Gvir had succeeded in mobilising votes, including those of Israeli Arabs. However, he cautioned against treating Netanyahu’s projected losses as a guaranteed victory for his rival. “Even if Netanyahu lost, that doesn’t mean Eisenkot won,” Rahat said.

Benjamin Netanyahu remains caretaker PM as Israel awaits final results

The outcome could leave Israel facing weeks of political bargaining before a prime minister is confirmed. During this period of uncertainty, Netanyahu would remain caretaker prime minister and retain the power to restart the war with Iran.

The exit polls remain subject to potential error, and the final seat distribution could differ from current projections.

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