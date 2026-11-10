Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

A private memo to employees has pushed the head of the world’s most valuable AI chip company into a public storm. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife, Lori, at a time when US media reports link him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence allegedly suspected of gathering information for Beijing. On Monday, November 9, Nvidia shares fell sharply, and Huang’s wealth dropped by about $7.4 billion in 30 minutes of trading. Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation. Huang has not been accused of any crime, and the espionage claims remain unproven.

The Memo That Started It

In an email to his employees, Huang mentioned that he was unfaithful to his wife and that it caused pain to her and their children. He admitted that there were no excuses and apologised for it. This message was sent on Sunday, November 8. He made no mention of the individual he is accused of being unfaithful to and did not address the China-related accusations, according to your input. He mentioned that he would support the investigation and fully cooperate.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is not related to the Nvidia chief. She is a Chinese national and a former senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that buys equipment powered by Nvidia chips and rents computing capacity to businesses, including Alibaba. US authorities examined whether Megaspeed’s network helped Chinese firms get around curbs on advanced AI chips. A sister company in Malaysia bought at least $4.8 billion of advanced AI equipment with Nvidia technology between June 2024 and February 2026, according to reports.

What the Reports Allege

The New York Times and the Financial Times reported that US intelligence agencies had kept Alice Huang under surveillance and found she had been recruited to spy by China’s top intelligence agency. The Financial Times described the relationship between the two as romantic. The two were photographed at a Taipei bar in June 2024 and again leaving a Taipei restaurant in May 2025. Huang had earlier described their association as a normal business relationship. According to your input, officials did not believe Huang knew she was allegedly gathering information for Beijing.

Money Lost in Half an Hour

Nvidia shares opened more than 7% lower, and Huang’s net worth fell from $162.2 billion to about $154.7 billion, dropping him from eighth to tenth place in Forbes’ real-time rankings. The decline reflects the loss in Nvidia’s share price, not money that Huang has spent or lost in any deal.

The Board Steps In

Nvidia formed a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, to oversee the internal investigation. The board said it initiated the inquiry because of reporting that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board also said it had no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, and that it had confidence in Huang and his leadership team. Nvidia says Huang meets thousands of customer executives a year and that cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets.

Reactions From Washington and Beyond

President Donald Trump defended Huang, calling him a fine person but saying you never know what is going on. Asked whether Huang should stay as CEO, he said he thought so, as he had not heard that Huang had done anything wrong. Elon Musk agreed with a post saying that Huang may have done something incredibly dumb without bad intention. Senior House Republicans have asked Huang for a briefing, citing national security concerns, and China has dismissed the allegations as groundless speculation.

Why It Matters

Nvidia can sell some AI chips to China but not its most advanced ones. If the allegations of intelligence activity were proved, they could raise questions about whether confidential technology had been exposed. No source in the information available says that Huang passed anything on, and the board says it sees no sign of it.

What Happens Next?

Will the board’s inquiry find any security lapse, or will it end with only the personal admission? Will Huang brief Congress, and what will lawmakers ask? Will investors regain confidence, or will the shares stay under pressure? And will the personal side of this story, including his family, become a larger fallout? Those answers will decide whether this stays a scandal about one man or becomes a test for a company at the centre of the global AI race.

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