Beware Of Girls In This Country! They Operate Gangs and Go Straight for Headshot

Beware Of Girls In This Country! They Operate Gangs and Go Straight for Headshot

Teenage girls in Sweden are increasingly joining gangs as hitwomen, seeking to prove their ruthlessness. Prosecutors report girls as young as 15 taking assassination jobs via encrypted apps. While some see empowerment, experts warn many face drug abuse, trauma, and exploitation amid Sweden’s surging gang violence.

Gangs in Sweden have grown swiftly over the past 15 years. (Picture Credit - X/SwedishPM)
Gangs in Sweden have grown swiftly over the past 15 years. (Picture Credit - X/SwedishPM)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 6, 2025 17:03:33 IST

Teenage girls in Sweden are stepping into one of the country’s deadliest underworld roles: becoming hitwomen in gang wars. Experts say they are trying to prove they can be just as ruthless, or even tougher, than their male counterparts.

Stockholm prosecutor Ida Arnell said more girls are now offering their services on encrypted apps used by gangs, where violent jobs are posted. “I had a case involving a 15-year-old girl who was asked to shoot someone,” Arnell told AFP. “She was given a choice – aim at the door or the man’s head. She chose the head.”

Teenage Girls in Sweden Involved in Criminal Activities

The girl was later arrested with a 17-year-old male partner, who pulled the trigger. Their target survived but was left with severe injuries after being shot in the neck, stomach, and legs. Arnell explained, “Girls feel the need to show they are more determined than boys if they want to be hired.”

In 2023, about 280 girls aged 15 to 17 were charged with violent crimes, including murder and manslaughter. While it’s unclear how many were gang-related, experts warn that authorities have ignored for too long the role of young women in organised crime.

Sweden’s gangs, which have grown rapidly over the last 15 years, now use teenagers: sometimes younger than 15, for shootings, bombings, and assaults. “On these encrypted chats, young kids often sound hungry for blood,” Arnell said.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said girls are often only seen as victims, but in reality their involvement in gangs is far bigger than people assumed. He warned that stereotypes could stop both justice and proper help.

Many Girls Suffering From Trauma and Addiction

Organisations working with vulnerable youth say many of these girls are victims too, suffering from drug addiction, trauma, and sexual violence. KSAN, a women’s support group, found that two-thirds of girls involved in drug crimes had been sexually assaulted.

One woman, Natalie Klockars, shared her story. She began selling drugs at 19 and within a month had over 300 clients. “Nobody suspected me,” she said. But at 23, while pregnant, she was kidnapped and forced to watch her best friend nearly executed. That day she decided to change. “I didn’t want this life for my daughter,” she said.

Sweden continues to face deadly gang violence. Several shootings this year have been linked to leaders like Ismail Abdo and Rawa Majid, who run operations from abroad.

Tags: sweden

