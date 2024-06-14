'Beyond Embarrassing': Viral Video Shows Joe Biden Wandering Off At G7 Summit, Internet Reacts

During a recent summit in Italy, a video surfaced showing one leader seemingly wandering away from a group of prominent figures from the Group of Seven (G7). This footage quickly went viral, highlighting an unexpected moment at the event.

In the video, the leader can be seen turning to his right and moving away from the group, which prompted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to step in and guide him back. Alongside Meloni, the video also features several notable G7 leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

A social media user shared the clip, commenting on the incident and highlighting Meloni’s intervention to bring the leader back to the group. The video sparked a wave of reactions, with many expressing concerns about the leader’s behavior.

“This is what was caught on camera. Can you imagine what else happened in front of the world leaders? Such an embarrassment,” one user remarked. Another added, “Dear Lord, please help us. How much longer will this continue?” Another user commented, “I don’t think there’s any chance he makes it through his term, much less another one. The situation looks quite bad.”

This incident has further fueled discussions on social media about the health and capabilities of the 81-year-old leader.

Earlier in the day, an awkward salute between the same leader and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also drew attention. The leader’s gesture, made during the G7 summit’s welcome, became a point of interest on various social media platforms.

The G7 summit, attended by leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is being held over three days from June 13 to 15. The leaders are convening in the southern Italian region of Puglia to discuss critical global issues.

Additionally, another moment that drew attention was when the same leader was observed standing still for about thirty seconds during an event at the White House commemorating Juneteenth. In the video, he is seen standing motionless until Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, approached him, resulting in a brief exchange and a fist bump.

These incidents have sparked a mix of concern and commentary from the public, adding to the ongoing discourse about the leader’s health and public appearances.

What Is The G7 Summit?

The G7, or Group of Seven, is an assembly of industrialized countries that meets annually to tackle global concerns. Originally the G8, Russia was excluded in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. There are no formal membership criteria, but all members are affluent democracies. The G7 operates as an informal bloc and does not issue binding decisions, making the leaders’ statements at the summit’s conclusion non-binding.

The leaders of the seven major industrialized nations, known as the Group of Seven (G7), have convened in Italy’s Apulia region for their annual summit amid significant global challenges. Delegates from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US are present to discuss pressing issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The summit also features leaders from Africa and the Indo-Pacific region, focusing on economic cooperation with developing nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also participated in the summit, with India being invited as an Outreach Country. This marks Modi’s first international visit in his third term as Prime Minister.

G7 Member Nations

The G7 includes:

– United States

– United Kingdom

– Germany

– Canada

– Japan

– France

– Italy

These nations collectively account for 40% of global GDP and 10% of the world’s population. Since 1977, the European Union has participated in G7 activities and is represented at the summit by the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council. Although not an official member, the EU is included in all political discussions on the agenda.

G7 vs. G20: Key Differences

While the G7 and G20 share similar names and functions, their focuses differ. The G7 primarily addresses political issues, whereas the G20, also known as the “Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy,” concentrates on the global economy and represents 80% of global GDP.

