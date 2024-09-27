Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Bhutan PM Backs India’s Bid For UNSC Seat, Cites Leadership In Global South

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay voiced support for India's bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), citing the country's significant economic growth and leadership in the Global South.

Bhutan PM Backs India’s Bid For UNSC Seat, Cites Leadership In Global South

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay voiced support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), citing the country’s significant economic growth and leadership in the Global South.
The remarks by Bhutan’s Prime Minister came while he addressed the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Bhutan vocal advocate for reforming the UNSC

Tshering said that Bhutan has been a vocal advocate for reforming the UNSC, pushing for a more representative and effective body. He said, “The United Nations must evolve to meet the realities of today’s world. The Security Council, as it stands, is a relic of the past. We need a Council that reflects the current geopolitical and economic landscape.

Bhutan has long advocated for the reform of the Security Council to make it more representative and effective.”
He added, “For this, India, with its significant economic growth and leadership in the Global South, deserves a permanent seat at the Security Council. Similarly, Japan, a leading donor and peacebuilder, warrants permanent membership.”

Read More: Muhammad Yunus At UN: Rohingyas Should Return To Their Homeland With Security And Rights

Bhutan shows gratitude

Tshering also expressed his gratitude towards India for its support throughout Bhutan’s development journey. “India I would like to reserve our deepest thanks for India, our closest friend and neighbour. They have been with us from the very beginning of our development journey, and have remained steadfast in their support and friendship,” Tshering said.

Notably, India has long sought a permanent seat in the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation’s quest has gained momentum with support from the international community.
The UNSC is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Like Bhutan, France also supports India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the UNSC

The five permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States. The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA.

A day before, French President Emmanuel Macron voiced France’s support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of the UNSC.
Macron had said, “As long as we have a Security Council that is blocked reciprocally, I would say, according to each one’s respective interests, it will be difficult to move forward. Is there a better system, I don’t think so.”

The French President also emphasised the need for reform within the UN, stressing that making the organisation more representative is the crucial step towards greater effectiveness. “So let’s simply make the UN more effective, first and foremost by making it more representative. That’s why France, and I will say it again here, supports the expansion of the Security Council. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members, along with the two countries designated by Africa to represent it,” he had said.

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: Pakistan’s Economic Boost: Financial Aid From China, UAE, Saudi

Filed under

Bhutan Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Global South Un UNSC

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox