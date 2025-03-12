Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • Bhutan Unveils Stunning Design For Gelephu International Airport, Set To Open In 2029

Bhutan Unveils Stunning Design For Gelephu International Airport, Set To Open In 2029

The architectural design of Gelephu International Airport is deeply inspired by Bhutanese culture and sustainability. The diagrid timber structure, constructed using locally sourced wood, is adorned with intricate Bhutanese carvings, including depictions of dragons that symbolize Bhutan’s rich heritage.

BHUTAN-1.jpg

[1/3] - The airport's diagrid timber structure, made from locally sourced wood, showcases intricate Bhutanese carvings, including dragon motifs.
BHUTAN-2.jpg

[2/3] - A unique “Forest Spine”, a green courtyard running through the terminal, enhances the serene ambiance.
BHUTAN-3.webp

[3/3] - Skylights and expansive windows allow abundant natural light, creating a bright and open atmosphere.

Bhutan is set to welcome its second international airport with the unveiling of the breathtaking design for Gelephu International Airport, a state-of-the-art facility set against the backdrop of the Himalayas. Designed by the renowned Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) in collaboration with aviation engineering firm NACO, the airport is expected to become a major aviation hub in the region.

The architectural design of Gelephu International Airport is deeply inspired by Bhutanese culture and sustainability. The diagrid timber structure, constructed using locally sourced wood, is adorned with intricate Bhutanese carvings, including depictions of dragons that symbolize Bhutan’s rich heritage.

One of the airport’s standout features is the “Forest Spine”, a green courtyard running through the terminal, offering passengers a tranquil and natural environment. Skylights and floor-to-ceiling windows will maximize natural light, creating an open and airy space.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Gelephu International Airport is designed to provide passengers with a seamless and stress-free travel experience. The terminal will include dedicated spaces for yoga, gong baths, and meditation, aligning with Bhutan’s focus on mindfulness and well-being.

The arrival plaza will be divided into four zones, each featuring native plants, seating areas, and a sheltered canopy. The airport will also incorporate intuitive wayfinding, ensuring smooth navigation for passengers.

With an initial capacity to handle 1.3 million passengers annually by 2040, the airport is expected to accommodate 5.5 million passengers by 2065. Designed with future expansion in mind, its modular structure allows for easy modifications to meet growing demand.

The airport will be a key component of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) master plan, envisioned as a sustainable and connected urban hub. A mobility hub within the airport will link it to other parts of Bhutan through trams and buses.

As the world’s only carbon-negative country, Bhutan is integrating eco-friendly features into the airport’s design. Rooftop photovoltaic panels will generate renewable energy, while ventilated roofs and courtyards will promote natural airflow, reducing reliance on artificial cooling systems.

His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck has emphasized the airport’s role in strengthening Bhutan’s national security and economic development. The project is supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and receives technical and infrastructure collaboration from India, particularly in energy and connectivity sectors.

Set to open in 2029, Gelephu International Airport will not only boost tourism but also position Bhutan as a key aviation hub in South Asia.

