A Twitter user called AnonymousQ published a 30-second video showing Ocasio-Cortez dancing on the roof of a building while she was in college, in an attempt to shame Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Since winning the election, Cortez has captured the attention of both conservatives and liberals as the new face of the left. She has been under the radar for her policies, clothing, her upbringing and what not.

An attempt to shame Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, youngest ever US Congresswoman and a staunch critic of US President Donal Trump, backfired on social media, triggering a massive wave of support for her. A Twitter user called AnonymousQ published a 30-second video showing Ocasio-Cortez dancing on the roof of a building while she was in college.

While the video was intended to tarnish her image, it has evoked the opposite response with people from social media praising her for being joyful and having fun.

HERE’S THE MUCH TALKED ABOUT VIDEO

…High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

While comedian Patton Oswalt joked, saying “Ocasio will never recover from the world seeing her dancing dorably and having fun with her friends in high school?,” actor Russell Crowe said the dance was “fantastic”. “The more politicians we have like AOC the sooner we’ll all be dancing,” he wrote.

Ever since Ocasio has been elected, she has repeatedly faced criticism from the right-wing, with people targetting her even for her clothing choice.

Ocasio’s victory was one of the biggest upsets of the primary season with veteran incumbent Joe Crowley registering a defeat.

Since winning the election, Cortez has captured the attention of both conservatives and liberals as the new face of the left. She has been under the radar for her policies, clothing, her upbringing and what not.

Earlier, senator, Claire McCaskill, during her interview with CNN correspondent, had called “a bright and shiny new object who came out of nowhere and surprised people when she beat a very experienced congressman.”

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More