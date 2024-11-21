Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Biden Administration Moves To Forgive $4.7 Billion In US Loans To Ukraine

President Joe Biden has ordered officials to rush as much aid to Ukraine as possible before he leaves office on Jan. 20 amid concerns President-elect Donald Trump could limit US support.

A funding bill approved by the U.S. Congress in April allocated more than $9.4 billion in forgivable loans to support Ukraine’s government economically and budgetarily. Half of this amount could be canceled by the president after November 15.

The Biden administration has moved to forgive about $4.7 billion in US loans to Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday, as outgoing officials seek to do what they can before leaving office to bolster Ukraine in its war against Russia.

A funding bill passed by the US Congress in April included just over $9.4 billion of forgivable loans for economic and budgetary support to Ukraine’s government, half of which the president could cancel after November 15. The bill appropriated a total of $61 billion to help Ukraine fight the full-scale invasion Moscow launched in February 2022.

“We have taken the step that was outlined in the law to cancel those loans,” Miller told a press briefing, adding that the step was taken in recent days.

Congress could still block the move, Miller said.

The Senate is due to vote later on Wednesday on a motion of disapproval of loan forgiveness for Ukraine put forward by Republican Senator Rand Paul, a frequent critic of US support for Ukraine. The majority of senators from both parties support aid to Ukraine.

biden donald trump Loans To Ukraine US Congress
